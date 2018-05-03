Two U.S. Open local golf qualifiers feature Western Pa. players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fields are set for the two U.S. Open Local Qualifiers as many talented golfers from Western Pennsylvania will be trying to earn a spot in the 2018 U.S. Open on June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton, N.Y.

Headlining the entries at Butler Country Club on Wednesday are Oakmont pro Devin Gee, Irwin native Daniel Obremski, Wexford native Mike Van Sickle, Latrobe junior Brady Pevarnik, Latrobe graduate and the late Arnold Palmer's grandson Will Wears and Pittsburgh pro Bob Friend.

There are 71 players in the field battling for four spots to the sectional.

Obremski has played well this spring, winning numerous times at mini tour events in Florida. Pevarnik is one of the top high school players in the WPIAL.

The second qualifier is May 16 at Quicksilver Golf Club. The field is only 35 battling for two spots. Some of the local players include Dennis Munko, C.G Mercatoris IV, Jimmy Ellis and Tommy Nettles of Peters Township and Matt Gribschaw.

Those who qualify at the Local Qualifier advance to the Sectional Qualifiers against some PGA professionals June 4 at different sites around the country.

Here is a list of some of the top local events this summer:

May 9 — U.S. Open sectional at Butler Country Club.

May 16 — U.S. Open sectional at Quicksilver Golf Course.

May 23 — U.S. Senior Open qualifier at New Castle Country Club.

June 3-4 — Tri-State Open at Williams Country Club, Weirton, W.Va.

June 20—– Tri-State Junior PGA Championship at Fox Run Golf Course.

June 25-27 — Frank Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at Field Club

July 3 — West Penn Amateur at Fox Chapel Country Club.

July 16-17 — West Penn Open at Oakmont Country Club.

July 23 — U.S. Amateur qualifier at Hannastown and Totteridge Golf Clubs.

Aug. 1 — Isaly's Jr. Golf Tour Player of the Year Championships, Omni Bedford Springs.

Aug. 13-14 — State Open at Lancaster Country Club.

Aug, 20-21 — Tri-State Pro Championship at Sewickley Heights Country Club.

Sept. 10-12 — Tri-State Match Play Championship at Hannastown Golf Club.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.