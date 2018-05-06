Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Dan Obremski on hot streak as U.S. Open local qualifier approaches

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Daniel Obremski of Irwin will play in the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic this week after earning a spot in the field via qualifier.
It's been quite a spring for Penn-Trafford graduate Dan Obremski.

Obremski has won numerous mini tour events in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, including his second victory on the Go Pro Tour on Thursday. He shot 9-under-par 135 to claim Verdict Ridge Golf and Country Club event in Denver, N.C.

“I had a hot streak in February,” he said. “I was 30-under in five or six consecutive events and it parlayed recently to my success on the Go Pro Tour.

“I'm just confident and have a belief in my game and what I'm doing. It's a matter of getting the ball in the hole. You have to be super patient.”

Obremski shot 7-under 65 during Round 1, which included a hole-in-one on the 225-yard par-3 eighth. He recorded his first career ace with a 5-iron.

“It hit 30 feet short, and it trickled in,” Obremski said.

Earlier in the season, he won the Thomasville Open in North Carolina. Through four events, he leads the tour in money with $13,855.

Obremski was headed home Friday to prepare for the U.S. Open Local qualifier Wednesday at Butler Country Club.

He, along with 71 other golfers, is seeking one of the four spots available to advance to the U.S. Open Sectional round June 4.

“I love playing at Butler. It's a great course,” Obremski said. “I'm looking forward to competing.”

He has qualified for sectionals three times.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

