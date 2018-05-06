Sydney Devore, Fikadu Girma Teferi win Pittsburgh Marathon; Stanford grad wins USATF Half Marathon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was quite a full-marathon debut for Sydney Devore.

The Lakeland, Fla., resident captured the women's race at the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday morning.

She finished with an official time of 2 hours, 32 minutes and 38 seconds.

Kenya's Susan Jerotich placed second, and Ethiopia's Sinke Biyadgilign crossed the finish line in third.

Fikadu Girma Teferi of Ethiopia crossed the finish line first to win the men's race.

Teferi finished in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 43 seconds, ahead of Kenyans Kipkoech Ruto (runner-up) and Kimutai Cheruiyot (third).

26.2 Miles in 02:32:38- That's impressive!!Congratulations to Gold Medal Winner of the Women's Division of the @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon: Sydney Devore! #RunnerofSteel #10yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/nvRaIJlhRA — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018

26.2 miles in 02:13:46.20. Wow! Huge congrats to Gold Medal Winner of the Men's Division of the @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon: Fikadu Girma Teferi! #RunnerofSteel #10yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/JIBqDL9LVN — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018

First trickle of lead runners making their way into downtown nearing the finish line with some #djembe music @PGHMarathon @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/cCUONUqKkD — Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) May 6, 2018

Chris Derrick of Portland, Ore., captured the men's USATF Half Marathon men's championship on Sunday at the Pittsburgh Marathon.

The Stanford University graduate crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

Chris Derrick @CDerrickRun wins the men's USATF half marathon championship with a time of 1:02:36 via @TribLIVE @TribSports pic.twitter.com/CMgdHLRw4z — Dan Speicher (@danspeicher) May 6, 2018

Aliphine Tuliamuk from Santa Fe, N.M., won the USATF women's race with an unofficial time of 1:10.04.

The Pittsburgh Marathon is serving as host to the USATF race this year.

Congratulations to the @USATF Half Marathon Championships Winners Chris Derrick (01:02:36.67) and Aliphine Tuliamuk (01:10:03.97). Thank you @sports_pgh for supporting American athletes. #USATFHalfChamps pic.twitter.com/2dLjoX8T9a — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 6, 2018