Other Local

Sydney Devore, Fikadu Girma Teferi win Pittsburgh Marathon; Stanford grad wins USATF Half Marathon

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Chris Derrick wins the men's USATF half marathon championship with a time of 1:02:36

Updated 18 minutes ago

It was quite a full-marathon debut for Sydney Devore.

The Lakeland, Fla., resident captured the women's race at the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday morning.

She finished with an official time of 2 hours, 32 minutes and 38 seconds.

Kenya's Susan Jerotich placed second, and Ethiopia's Sinke Biyadgilign crossed the finish line in third.

Fikadu Girma Teferi of Ethiopia crossed the finish line first to win the men's race.

Teferi finished in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 43 seconds, ahead of Kenyans Kipkoech Ruto (runner-up) and Kimutai Cheruiyot (third).

Chris Derrick of Portland, Ore., captured the men's USATF Half Marathon men's championship on Sunday at the Pittsburgh Marathon.

The Stanford University graduate crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

Aliphine Tuliamuk from Santa Fe, N.M., won the USATF women's race with an unofficial time of 1:10.04.

The Pittsburgh Marathon is serving as host to the USATF race this year.

