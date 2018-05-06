Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Photos: Runners take to the streets for the Pittsburgh Marathon

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
A sea of runners way on Liberty Ave. during the start of the Dick's Sporting GoodsPittsburgh Marathon , on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dorothy Moxie, of Saxonburg, cheers on runners after finishing the half, during the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon , on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A runner makes his way through the final mile of the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon , on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A runner makes his way down the final stretch of the Blvd. of the Allies, during the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon , on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mary Kurasch, of Hampton Twp., jumps up and down as her friend Krista Hohenshilt makes her way down the course, during the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon , on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners receive hydration from route volunteers Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon as they make their way through the North Side of Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners make their way down Liberty Street on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners make their way into downtown Sunday, May 6, 2018 along Liberty Avenue in the the Dick's Sporting Goods 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown Pittsburgh. Nearly 40,000 runners participated in the event.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Half marathon runners make their way along Liberty Avenue on Sunday, May 6, 2018 in the the Dick's Sporting Goods 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown Pittsburgh. Nearly 40,000 runners participated in the event.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chase Poole, of Harrison City, runs in the half marathon Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Supporters hold signs encouraging runners as they trek down Liberty Avenue on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Supporters hold signs encouraging runners as they trek down Liberty Avenue on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners make their way down Liberty Avenue on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners make their way down Liberty Avenue on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Supporters reach out for high-fives with runners as they make their way through the North Side on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Supporters hold signs encouraging runners as they reach close to the finish line along Smithfield Street on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
John Beck, of Winston-Salem, N.C. plays the djembe drum for runners making their way down Liberty Avenue toward the finish line Sunday, May 6, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Beck ran the relay himself before grabbing his drum to lend some musical support.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Beth Rudolph, of Aspinwall, participated in the Dicks Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on May 6, 2018. It was Rudolph's ninth marathon in Pittsburgh, but her last one as a 'Rudolph.' The bride-to-be plans to be married on June 2.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel resident Julie Rost is shown here at the Boston Marathon in 2017. Rost ran the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 6, making it her 18th race.
submitted
Eric Sigg, of Baden, carries a handful of supplies, including water, potato chips, a banana, a cookie, and his race finisher medal after participating in the UPMC half-marathon Sunday, May 6, 2018 in the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners help themselves to bananas Sunday, May 6, 2018 along Boulevard of the Allies after finishing the the Dick's Sporting Goods 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown Pittsburgh. Nearly 40,000 runners participated in the event.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Vern Keenan, of Gibsonia, is an avid rower but said running provides good cross-training. The 47-year-old ran the half-marathon with her son on May 6, 2018.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Empty cups litter the street as runners make their way toward the 7th Street Bridge on Sunday, May 6, 2018 during the 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Thousands of runners took to the streets on Sunday morning for the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Runners competed in the 13.1-mile half-marathon or the 26.2-mile full distance, while thousands of others turned out to cheer them on.

Tribune-Review photographers Dan Speicher and Shane Dunlap were on the course all morning.

