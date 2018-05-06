Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Passion remain undefeated with rout of Detroit

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 10:42 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Passion women's football team improved to 4-0 with a 59-7 blowout victory over the Detroit Dark Angels on Saturday at West Allegheny's DiMichela Stadium in Imperial.

The win capped a three-game homestand which also included wins over the Boston Renegades (44-41) and D.C. Divas (32-27).

Passion quarterback Lisa Horton threw for 101 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score. Angela Baker caught both TDs from Horton and ended with 80 receiving yards.

Kia Foster ran for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Gabrielle O'Neal had 88 yards and two TD runs.

The Passion led 34-0 at halftime as the defense was dominant.

In addition to keeping Detroit's running game in check, Baker, Rebecca Ehrgood and Tenisha Spencer stopped Dark Angel drives with interceptions.

The Passion hit the road Saturday for the first of three straight road games and will take on the Columbus Comets. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

For more information on the team, visit pittsburghpassion.com, Facebook.com/PittsburghPassion and Twitter @pghpassionFB.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

