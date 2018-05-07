Matijevic finding his rhythm with Astros' single-A River Bandits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Minor-leaguer JJ Matijevic went on plenty of offensive tears when he played at Norwin and Arizona. Teams pitched around him at both the high school and college levels.

Now he is finding his rhythm and getting into one of those familiar grooves again with the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Matijevic, who has been playing left field, is 15 for 35 (.429) with at least one hit in each of his last 10 games with three home runs, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

He is hitting .364 for the season.

Matijevic misses his bulldog, Jeter, and is tuned in to the NBA playoffs to watch his favorite player, LeBron James, but he also appears to be focused at the plate.

Against Kane County, he went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a pair of homers.

More recently, he had three hits, including a homer, against Lansing on Saturday. He followed with a two-double performance on Sunday, also against Lansing.

#Astros prospects Jonathan Arauz (No. 22) & J.J. Matijevic (No. 25) combined to go 6-for-7 with 2 HRs, 2 2Bs, 6 RBIs, 5 runs scored & 14 total bases for the @QCRiverBandits . @Astros Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/7k5y8upli6 pic.twitter.com/TmlkdGMTUB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 6, 2018

J.J. Matijevic slugged three hits, including a home run, in tonight's 9-2 win against the Lansing Lugnuts and is our @daysinn - Walcott Player of the Game! Book your next trip in the QC area by visiting https://t.co/dwh3G9HD8x pic.twitter.com/oHKdQOrdro — QC River Bandits (@QCRiverBandits) May 6, 2018

Missing my Jeter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vg5LAQqL41 — JJ Matijevic (@TweetinJ_23) May 6, 2018