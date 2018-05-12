Passion roll past Columbus to remain perfect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Passion improved to 5-0 with a 56-8 victory over the Columbus Comets on Saturday in a Women's Football Alliance contest.

The Passion surpassed the 50-point mark for the second week in a row. They defeated Detroit, 59-7, last week.

Through four games played, they are is averaging 47.8 points.

Ebony Montgomery was under center for the Passion against Columbus, and she threw seven touchdown passes totaling 231 yards.

She connected with Krystal Cozzo on first-half scoring strikes of 50, 75 and 5 yards and found Angela Baker twice for 14 and 63 yards.

In the second half, Ellisyn Mularski and Ausinette Rodriguez were the recipients of Montgomery TD tosses.

Rodriguez's touchdown reception was the first of her Passion career, and it capped the game's scoring.

Kia Foster opened the scoring for the Passion with a 5-yard run in the first quarter. The Passion led 36-8 at halftime.

Columbus held an 8-7 lead on a TD run in the first quarter, but the Passion defense forced punts, turnovers on downs and Comets offensive miscues to help fuel the rout.

Up next for the Passion is a game at Toledo next Saturday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.