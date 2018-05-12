Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Passion roll past Columbus to remain perfect

Michael Love
Michael Love | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 11:57 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Passion improved to 5-0 with a 56-8 victory over the Columbus Comets on Saturday in a Women's Football Alliance contest.

The Passion surpassed the 50-point mark for the second week in a row. They defeated Detroit, 59-7, last week.

Through four games played, they are is averaging 47.8 points.

Ebony Montgomery was under center for the Passion against Columbus, and she threw seven touchdown passes totaling 231 yards.

She connected with Krystal Cozzo on first-half scoring strikes of 50, 75 and 5 yards and found Angela Baker twice for 14 and 63 yards.

In the second half, Ellisyn Mularski and Ausinette Rodriguez were the recipients of Montgomery TD tosses.

Rodriguez's touchdown reception was the first of her Passion career, and it capped the game's scoring.

Kia Foster opened the scoring for the Passion with a 5-yard run in the first quarter. The Passion led 36-8 at halftime.

Columbus held an 8-7 lead on a TD run in the first quarter, but the Passion defense forced punts, turnovers on downs and Comets offensive miscues to help fuel the rout.

Up next for the Passion is a game at Toledo next Saturday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me