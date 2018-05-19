New looks highlight summer baseball leagues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You could tell from Jason Bush's voice that the District 31 American Legion President was excited about the upcoming season.

Bush said the league is getting stronger, growing to 12 teams with the return of Derry and Irwin and the addition of Young Township from Indiana County.

Indiana County Legion does not have a league this season, and Bush said he hopes other teams from there might want to join District 31.

“We reached out to Young Township, and it accepted our offer,” Bush said. “I'm almost certain we have the largest league west of Harrisburg.”

District 31 lost Murrysville, but Bushsaid that could just be for one season. The league will accommodate players from the Franklin Regional School District looking to play this season by placing them on surrounding teams.

Bushy Run defeated Hempfield East for the District 31 title last season.

Hempfield East will also play host to the Region 7 tournament in July. The tournament will be played at Hempfield High School.

The league opened Saturday with Unity playing host to Yough.

Yough and Kiski Valley are scheduled for a doubleheader in Freeport on Sunday. On Monday, Latrobe will be at Derry.

Westmoreland Junior Legion

Westmoreland Junior Legion has expanded to 15 teams with the addition Fayette County teams Connellsville, Uniontown and Smithfield.

They will be placed in the South Division with Ligonier and Mt. Pleasant.

The Central Division will be Hempfield East, Irwin PAL, Murrysville, Penn Township and West Hempfield.

The North Division will be Kiski Valley, Lower Burrell, Monroeville, Penn Hills and Plum.

Only two games have been played so far. Monroeville defeated Irwin PAL, 6-2, and West Hempfield and Penn Hills played to a 1-1 tie.

Back to four

After the Indiana League expanded to seven teams in 2017, the league lost regular-season champion Kiski Valley, Springdale and longtime member New Derry.

The season kicks off on Sunday with Blairsville at West Lebanon and Apollo at Greensburg.

Greensburg won the 2017 playoffs, rallying to defeat Blairsville after trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1. Cory Hegedus pitched Greensburg to a 5-2 victory in Game 7.

Greensburg will play its home games at Bovard. They face Apollo at 3 p.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.