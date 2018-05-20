Passion rout Toledo to remain undefeated

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Passion women's football team improved to 6-0 Saturday evening with a 54-7 win over the Toledo Reign.

It is the third straight game the Passion scored 50 or more points and held the opposition to one touchdown.

Pittsburgh led 54-0 in the fourth quarter before Toledo scored to set the final.

The Passion opened the scoring in the first quarter with the longest pass play in franchise history. Quarterback Ebony Montgomery found Angela Baker for an 85-yard touchdown connection with 11:07 left in the first quarter.

Montgomery threw three touchdowns, two to Baker and one to Sharon Vasquez, and she added a 4-yard scoring run. Montgomery now has 10 touchdowns tosses the past two weeks.

Arielle Smith added touchdown runs of 1, 13 and 1 yards.

The defense also got into the scoring act as Hannah Daman forced a fumble, and Tenisha Spencer scooped up the football and scored from 30 yards out.

Spencer also produced her second interception of the season.

The Passion hope to keep rolling next Saturday as they travel to face the rival D.C. Divas.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.