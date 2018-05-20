Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Beaver Falls' Kiante Irving wins Golden Gloves national championship

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Beaver Falls boxer Kiante Irving (right) with his trainer Tom Yankello in a photo posted to Instagram. Irving became the first Western Pennsylvania fighter in 22 years to win a Golden Gloves national championship on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Beaver Falls boxer Kiante Irving (right) with his trainer Tom Yankello in a photo posted to Instagram. Irving became the first Western Pennsylvania fighter in 22 years to win a Golden Gloves national championship on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Beaver Falls boxer Kiante Irving became the first Western Pennsylvania fighter in 22 years to win a Golden Gloves national championship.

Irving defeated Anthony Campbell of Covington, Tenn., 3-2, in the 165-pound middleweight class final of the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions on Saturday night at Ralston Arena in Omaha, Neb.

"I can't even explain the feeling," said Irving, a 2012 Beaver Falls graduate who turned 24 this past Wednesday. "I'm still shocked that I've done it."

Irving is the first amateur national champion from Western Pennsylvania since Verquan Kimbrough of Aliquippa won the USA Boxing lightweight championship in 2002.

Irving is the first fighter from Western Pennsylvania to win a Golden Gloves national title since Tim Williamson of Swissvale won the light heavyweight title (178 pounds) in 1996. Prior to that, Jose Rosario of Elizabeth won the light flyweight title in 1982.

2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, Kiante Irving and Coach Tom Yankello

A post shared by Tom Yankello (@tomyankelloboxing) on

"It's really historic, in a way," Irving said. "That's a monumental achievement right there. I'm in the history books forever."

Irving scored a 5-0 victory over Leo Medel of the Upper Mid-West Region in the first round, a third-round knockout of Montana's Billy Wagner in the second round, another 5-0 victory over Michael Fontanez of New England in the quarterfinals and a 3-2 victory over Joseph Hicks of Michigan in the semifinals.

Irving credited his trainer, Tom Yankello of the World Class Gym in Ambridge, for coming up with a game plan that featured his ability to be a "boxer-brawler" and showcased his one-punch power.

"I got stronger each day. Tommy had a game plan for each day, so I stuck to his plan and executed it and got the result," Irving said. "I felt confident. I felt like I won each round, that I dominated. I kept working my jab and did what I needed to do."

In the final, the 27-year-old Campbell had an experience edge, Yankello said, but Irving got off to a strong start that kept his opponent at bay.

"He started the first round beautiful," Yankello said. "He landed a big right hand and set the tone. He just clocked the kid. It really made the kid have reservations about being aggressive. He took his confidence right from the door. But he was really slick, so it was hard for Kiante to follow up and get him."

Now Yankello said Irving will contemplate his future over the next week or two and decide whether to try to fight for the U.S. championships in December in Salt Lake City or become a pro boxer. Irving was ranked No. 8 at 178 pounds by USA Boxing before dropping to the lower class.

"There's some interest in turning professional," Yankello said. "We're weighing that against staying amateur and building his resume and going for the Olympics. It all depends on what makes sense. He can box – he's tall and lanky – but he's got power in both hands. He's such a huge puncher that he's got market value to the pros."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

