Passion lose first game of the season to D.C. Divas

The Pittsburgh Passion women's football team suffered its first loss of the season, 21-13 to the D.C. Divas Saturday evening.

Pittsburgh falls to 6-1, while D.C. improves to 4-2. The Passion had defeated the Divas 32-27 when the teams met in Pittsburgh on April 28.

Pittsburgh got on the board first Saturday as Ebony Montgomery ran it in from 1 yard out with 3 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first quarter.

The point-after kick made it 7-0.

The score remained in the Passion's advantage until D.C. tied the score on a touchdown run with 3:10 to play until halftime.

The defensive battle stayed 7-7 through the third quarter. The Divas then took a 14-7 lead on a scoring run with 9:07 to go in the fourth and extended their advantage to 21-7 on a TD pass with 2:56 left.

Pittsburgh didn't go quietly as Lisa Horton connected with Rachel Wojdowski on a 46-yard touchdown with 1:07 to play. The PAT kick was blocked.

D.C. recovered a squib kickoff and ran out the clock.

Angela Baker finished with a pair of interceptions for the Passion defense.

The Passion receive a bye next week and close out the regular season at home June 9 against the Cleveland Fusion.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.