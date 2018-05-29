Former Latrobe baseball star Zach Kokoska leaving Virginia Tech
Zach Kokoska is taking his baseball talents to Florida.
The former Latrobe star outfielder announced on Twitter he is transferring from Virginia Tech to Palm Beach State College.
After much consideration and thought of going forward with my baseball career, I have decided to leave Virginia Tech and continue my career at Palm Beach State College. Thank you to all my friends and great teammates I've made along the way @BOhanian @ttssports ☀️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PwyFrAaSTh— Zach Kokoska (@ZachKokoska) May 28, 2018
Kokoska, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound lefty, played in 14 games for the Hokies (21-33), including one start as a designated hitter.
He went 4 for 15 (.267) and drove in four runs for the season.
Recruited as an outfielder and pitcher, Kokoska did not see any mound time in his freshman season.
A former Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania and the reining Tribune-Review Player of the Year, Kokoska helped led Latrobe to WPIAL and PIAA championships in 2017.
Palm Beach State is a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I program and plays in the Southern Conference.
This struggle and this grind is gonna be worth it someday..— Zach Kokoska (@ZachKokoska) June 16, 2017