Other Local

Former Latrobe baseball star Zach Kokoska leaving Virginia Tech

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:37 p.m.
Latrobe's Zach Kokoska celebrates after scoring the tying run next to Manheim Central catcher Tyler Lutz in the bottom of the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 5A first round state playoff game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Indiana. Latrobe won, 5-4.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Zach Kokoska is taking his baseball talents to Florida.

The former Latrobe star outfielder announced on Twitter he is transferring from Virginia Tech to Palm Beach State College.

Kokoska, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound lefty, played in 14 games for the Hokies (21-33), including one start as a designated hitter.

He went 4 for 15 (.267) and drove in four runs for the season.

Recruited as an outfielder and pitcher, Kokoska did not see any mound time in his freshman season.

A former Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania and the reining Tribune-Review Player of the Year, Kokoska helped led Latrobe to WPIAL and PIAA championships in 2017.

Palm Beach State is a National Junior College Athletic Association Division I program and plays in the Southern Conference.

