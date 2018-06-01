Penn Hills Charter 8th-grader Singer gets look at possible future in junior hockey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ever since Evan Singer started playing hockey at age 5, it's always been his dream to play at the highest level possible for his age.

Singer, a Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship eighth-grade student, took the next step in that dream by being invited to the United States Hockey League player evaluation camp at the Arctic Ice Area in Orland Park, Ill., from May 10-13.

The combine, which is composed of 80 to 100 potential hopefuls, was an opportunity for players in the 2004 and 2005 birth years to showcase their abilities for the first time in front of USHL coaches and scouts, as well as NCAA coaches.

The USHL, the only Tier 1 junior hockey league in the nation, prepares players who hope to reach the NHL one day. Former USHL players in the NHL include Johnny Gaudreau, Jack Eichel, Jake Guentzel and T.J. Oshie, among others.

“It was a good opportunity to see how good other players are and get the experience of something like that,” Singer said. “It was good to get scouts to see me.”

Singer participated in many different off-ice and on-ice physical and cognitive tests. The testing included speed and reactionary trials, as well as the vertical leap, broad jump and 20-meter dash.

Along with the testing, Singer participated in a three-game scrimmage composed of four teams. Even though this wasn't a tournament setting, Singer was proud to be on a team that won all three games in front of the USHL coaches and scouts.

Throughout the experience, the 5-foot-7, 144-pound defenseman gathered much information on where he stands in his development.

The stay-at-home defenseman, who plays for the Pittsburgh Predators, learned he needed to improve his agility, hockey IQ and generating speed on his first stride.

“We always tell him as parents it's our job to open as many doors as possible. (He has) to work hard and walk through those doors. Hockey is very expensive and time consuming. We do what we can and we take the ball and run with it,” his father, Carl Singer, said.

As parents, Carl and Susan have had to work as a team in order to guide Evan through his dream of playing the game he loves to play.

They've enjoyed seeing how Evan has grown on and off the ice and how hockey has played a huge role in that development.

Through all the testing and movement through the levels of competition, they want to make sure they don't take the fun out of the game for Evan.

“It's been really good to see him grow. Whenever you're this young, you might not understand that you're being granted an opportunity that many kids don't get,” Carl Singer said.

“We want him to have fun playing the game that he loves to play. The opportunity is there if he wants to take it.”

With the information from the USHL combine in their arsenal, the Singers will be mulling plans to visit USHL teams over the summer. The visits will provide Evan an idea on how USHL teams train and practice.

No matter how Evan's journey ends, his first experience in a hockey game can never be taken back when he played on the ice at then-called Consol Energy Center for the Alle­gheny Vipers.

Evan has photographic evidence of the moment by sharing a tournament win with his teammates in the locker rooms in the arena.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.