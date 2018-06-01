Dunn to be inducted into Frontier League Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scott Dunn, a South Side Beaver graduate who pitched five seasons in the Frontier League, including the 2014 campaign with the Washington Wild Things, will be inducted into the league's hall of fame during all-star break ceremonies July 11 in O'Fallon, Mo.

He will be the third former Wild Thing player inducted.

“Scott was the backbone of a special 2014 season as a Wild Thing,” vice president and general manager Steve Zavacky said. “Though he only spent one season in Washington, it was full of memories for him and his family. We appreciate all he gave to our organization and are happy to celebrate him as a Frontier League Hall of Famer.”

Dunn, who played collegiately at Marietta and Slippery Rock, started his Frontier League career in Traverse City and played four seasons for the Beach Bums.

In five seasons, he compiled an earned run average of 2.83 with 307 strikeouts over 445.1 innings. His 38 wins are the second most in league history.

Dunn went 38-15 and also had 10 career saves.

In 2014, he went 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA and helped the Wild Things to a playoff berth, ending a six-season postseason drought.

Dunn's best season came one year earlier as he went 15-1 with a 2.61 ERA for Traverse City. He started the all-star game and was presented the league's Brian Tollberg Award as the pitcher of the year.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.