Tom Mailey Memorial celebrates 50 years

Latrobe Elks Golf Course will host the 50th Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, which takes place June 11.

The event is free to golfers ages 18 and under. There will be three divisions: Senior Division (ages 17-18), Junior Division (14-16) and a 13-and-younger division.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Golfers can register by calling the Latrobe Elks pro shop at 724-539-1582.

The late Tom Mailey won the 1957 Elks' youth tournament, which was then named the Pepsi-Cola Jaycees Junior Golf Tournament. The 1958 Latrobe graduate attended and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1962. He then enrolled in the nuclear physics program at Ohio State when he was killed in a traffic accident in 1964.

During the inaugural year of the tournament in 1968, his younger brother Patrick won a score of 68.

The family has co-sponsored the event for the past 50 years.

“This tournament means a great deal to me and my family. It always has, and it always will,” Patrick Mailey said. “Honoring our brother is incredibly important.

“Golf is a great sport, and my brother, sister and parents would also want this tradition to continue. It's a joy to see young men and women enjoying this great game.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.