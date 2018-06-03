Local golf notebook: Oakmont's Sean Knapp set for U.S. Open sectional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No matter how Sean Knapp plays at the U.S. Open sectional Monday at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., the Oakmont resident will be at Shinnecock Hills, the site of the U.S. Open.

He will be playing in the inaugural Celebration of Champions event, which honors the winners of every 2017 championship.

The event is a four-hole public exhibition played June 12 during the week of the 118th U.S. Open Championship. It will pair 2017 champions as two-player mixed teams.

“Our championships are open to all players who have the dream and desire to compete at the highest level,” Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA, said in a news release. “We believe hosting the inaugural Celebration of Champions — with our longtime partner Rolex — at the 118th U.S. Open is a fitting way to celebrate each champion's incredible achievement and acknowledge their place in golf history.”

Knapp earned an exemption to the sectional by winning the 2017 U.S. Senior Amateur. He also earned an exemption to the U.S. Senior Open from June 28-July 1 at The Broadmoor, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Knapp said he doesn't know how things will go Monday after the Rockville area got drenched with more than four inches of rain Sunday.

“I'm just going to do my best,” Knapp said. “There are a lot of PGA and Web.com players in the field.”

There are 54 players vying for four spots.

Tri-State Open begins

The Tri-State PGA Open is Monday and Tuesday at Williams Country Club in Weirton, W.Va.

This is a new site of the tournament, which was at New Castle Country Club for the past 15 years.

Knapp is the defending champion but will not be participating.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.