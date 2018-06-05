Basketball showcase at Moon could lead to spot at Worldwide Invitational

Serious-thinking hoopers often wonder what it really takes to get paid to play basketball. If you're in that class and genuinely intrigued with the idea of performing professionally, but you never took the next step, circle June 23 on your calendar.

For a mere 99 bucks, you'll be able to give it a shot.

The Scoring Factory, in conjunction with Worldwide Sports Management, is providing a chance for one player to attend the 2018 Worldwide Invitational from July 8-10 at UNLV by offering an eastern showcase event at 4 p.m. June 23 at Moon High School.

“Every year, the entire pro basketball world convenes in Las Vegas. So, the NBA guys are already there for the summer leagues and the European coaches are there, too,” said Pete Strobl, president of Pittsburgh-based The Scoring Factory, who pitched the idea for the Moon event.

Strobl, who in addition to heading The Scoring Factory training program, is an assistant with the German basketball club ratiopharm ulm.

“I don't really know the Pittsburgh landscape, but Pete brought this idea to us and he understands the sport of basketball well,” said Worldwide Sports Management agent Justin Haynes, who is coordinating efforts for the firm's Las Vegas event. “I know the guys coming to his facility. Some are very talented guys who are playing professionally already.”

While the MGM Resorts International Summer League for top-tier NBA hopefuls takes place July 6-17 at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center, a total of 64 players will be selected in a special draft to participate in another tournament of games from July 8-10 at the nearby Student Wellness & Recreation Center for the Worldwide Invitational.

One of those players will automatically enter the draft if chosen from the Pittsburgh event.

“This is an exposure event in Las Vegas literally across the street from the Thomas & Mack Center,” Strobl said. “One guy from the Pittsburgh camp most deserving is guaranteed to go. But you've got to be the best guy, one of the best 64 who's exhausted his college eligibility.

“There are a lot of guys who fall through the cracks.”

Western Pennsylvania has seen its share of basketball prospects, but the Pittsburgh camp at Moon is open to anyone, Stobl said.

It is an opportunity to uncover someone who likely otherwise wouldn't have had an opportunity to shine.

Robert Morris coach Andy Toole likened the concept of the Worldwide Invitational to that of the highly regarded former Five-Star Camp, which for years made annual appearances at Robert Morris.

“It's the same idea, but it's in a completely different area of the world,” Toole said. “You're trying to play in front of the same type of people to gain a reputation of playing against the best. Only now, it's for a pro career instead of making it in college. It's just the next step.”

Strobl said the hope for the Pittsburgh event, the first of its kind, is to draw players from surrounding states in addition to Pennsylvania.

“It's an easy place to get to from Ohio, West Virginia, western New York ...” Toole said. “What this can do now is start to expose people to how good you have to be at the professional level, whether it be domestic or international.”

Haynes is excited as well as intrigued by Strobl's desire to add a new twist to the existing format for the Worldwide Invitational, which began in 2014.

“I'm very impressed with Pete,” Haynes said. “He's a very bright guy, and I believe he's about the right things. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for someone, and I trust Pete enough to go with it. He's not going to put his name on something he doesn't believe in, and that gives me a level of comfort. It's going to fit right in with our product.”

More information on the Pittsburgh camp is available by contacing Haynes at justin@worldwidesm.com or 732-674-7776, or Strobl at thescoringfactory.com/contact-us/.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.