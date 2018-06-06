Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mediate, Berteotti headline Western Pennsylvania Golf Hall of Fame class

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Rocco Mediate speaks to the media after his practice round for the Constellation Senior Players Championship pm Tuesday, June 25, 2013, at Fox Chapel Golf Club.
This foursome has it all: championships, charisma, creativity and just good, old-fashioned knowledge of the game.

Rocco Mediate, Missie Berteotti, Henry C. Fownes and Emil Loeffler will be inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Golf Hall of Fame.

The West Penn Golf Association announced the newest class on its website.

Greensburg's native son, Mediate won six times on the PGA Tour and raised three more trophies on the Champions Tour, on which he still plays.

Back problems have plagued his career but were often followed by bounce-backs.

Mediate, a Hempfield graduate, was the first player on the PGA Tour to win with a long putter in 1991 when he took the Doral-Ryder Open.

Mediate battled Tiger Woods for 19 holes in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines before narrowly missing his first career major championship. The pair went shot for shot during a Monday playoff.

Berteotti, an Upper St. Clair graduate, played 14 years on the LPGA Tour and won the Ping Welch's Classic in 1993. She also won three Women's Golf Association of Western Pennsylvania championships and two Pennsylvania Opens.

She made the 1984 U.S. Amateur quarterfinals.

Fownes is best known for designing famed Oakmont Country Club in the early 1900's.

A talented player in his own right, Fownes made the finals of the 1903 U.S. Amateur. He was Oakmont's first president and served in that capacity for 32 years.

Loeffler, who played in six U.S. Opens, started as a caddie at Oakmont and later held positions as caddiemaster, superintendent and head professional there. He played a key role in sharpening the club's teeth and adding its punishing bunkers.

He also designed a number of area courses, including Alcoma, Brackenridge Heights, Hannastown, Hill Crest, and St. Jude, among others.

The induction dinner will be in the fall at Oakmont.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

