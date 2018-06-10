Passion post shutout to complete regular season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Passion women's football team completed its regular season Saturday evening with a 61-0 victory over the Cleveland Fusion.

It was both the 47th shutout in team history and the 116th victory overall.

Ebony Montgomery connected with Angela Baker for touchdowns of 25, 7, 24 and 38 yards. Baker's first TD reception of the game was the 50th score of her Passion career.

Montgomery added a 22-yard TD strike to Krystal Cozzo in the second quarter as Pittsburgh led 34-0 at halftime.

The running game and defense also found the end zone. Montgomery (3 yards), Arielle Smith (38 yards) and Gabrielle O'Neil (8 yards) each had rushing scores, while O'Neil added a 26-yard interception for a touchdown.

Cozzo and Rachel Wojdowski also intercepted Cleveland passes, and Tia Montgomery blocked a punt to set up a short TD drive.

The Passion begin the Women's Football Alliance Division I playoffs June 30 with the hope of a trip to the national championship game in Atlanta on July 28.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.