Penn Hills track club runners in race against clock

As individuals advance through their track and field careers, it's not always about collecting first-place finishes. It's about making sure you hit your personal best each time you compete.

This has been the message from coach Chuck Carter to his Penn Hills Eagles Track Club.

“A lot of the kids that were champions last year were old for their age group, which is a two-year increment,” Carter said. “I told them if they are used to winning, sometimes the challenge comes when they move up to an older age group.”

“Now, this is the first time you get to have competition you won't win first or second and you might be third or fourth. I always tell them to work on your personal best time and then you have a time you can go after and make a good effort.”

The Eagles return a couple of state qualifiers from last year's team, including Josiah McCoy-Morant, Maceo Marshall, Amina Robinson and Christopher Sullivan. Carter hopes to have a handful of athletes qualify for the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Greensboro, N.C., in late July.

In the 13-14 age group, Marshall has set personal bests this season by finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.54 seconds, while finishing second in the 200 (25.34) in the meet at West Allegheny on June 10.

In the 15-16 age group, McCoy-Morant won the 200 with a personal-best time of 23.44 in the meet at Penn Hills on June 2.

“I tell them this is the type of competition you will get when you get to high school. You don't just run in your age group. You run from ninth to 12th grade,” Carter said.

“I make them know that track and field always has a turnaround. This turnaround is called growth. At a young age, you are building towards your future when you get to high school. We are building athletes for middle school and high school.”

In the 9-10 age group, Robinson finished third in the 800 with a personal best of 2:48.4 at West Allegheny.

In the 1,500, Robinson's personal best came with a second-place finish with a time of 5:35.18 in the meet at Churchman Stadium in North Versailles on May 19.

In the 13-14 age group, Sullivan's best shot put came at West Allegheny with a mark of 36 feet, 9.25 inches, while hitting his best mark in the discus with a mark of 119-2.

“We have a lot of strong athletes in every area when it comes to sprints, jumps and throwing. It's just a matter of them practicing and working on their skill level. We have a strong sub-bantam and bantam team. That carries through all the way through high school,” Carter said.

“They are getting a lot of experience now and in the next couple of years, they should be on top of track and field when it comes to breaking records and beating their own personal best times.”

The Eagles will look to return to nationals. But first they will participate at the USATF Three Rivers Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 24 at Slippery Rock. The athletes who reach the qualifying standards will advance to the regional meet in New Jersey prior to nationals.

