Bishop Canevin grad Nick Hart to do play-by-play for Baby Pens radio

Though he grew up in the Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin era, Nick Hart chose two players from the Penguins' first Stanley Cup teams to idolize: Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. Seeing replays of their exploits made Hart want to become a professional hockey player, too.

He had a successful run with Bishop Canevin, contributing to the Crusaders' 2011 PIHL Pennsylvania Cup title team during his senior year. But it soon became apparent that a professional hockey career was out of reach.

Hart, however, still is involved with the sport. For the past three seasons, he has served as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins media relations manager and color commentator for the team's radio broadcasts.

Next season, the 25-year-old will step into an even more prominent role as play-by-play man for the Baby Pens. Hart will be the first Pittsburgh-area native to call Baby Pens games.

“This is definitely the second-best thing (to playing),” Hart said. “I had a pinch-myself moment when the bosses called me into the office and told me I was going to be the play-by-play guy.”

If he couldn't play, Hart still wanted to be around sports in some capacity, so he went to Ohio University to major in sports journalism. His background made him a natural to cover the Bobcats' club hockey team, and he eventually earned a spot on the radio broadcasts.

When he auditioned for the radio gig at Ohio U, he expected to be the color commentator because of the knowledge he gained covering the team for school publications. But, to his surprise, he got the play-by-play job.

After college, he joined the Baby Pens doing media relations and served as a part-time member of the radio broadcast team, providing analysis and color commentary. Before long, he was a full-fledged member of the crew.

“My bosses down here made sure I had the tools to succeed,” he said. “But they tempered my expectations. They wanted to make sure I could handle the PR side of things first. The way it played out, they liked what they heard ... and I just ended up doing more and more games.”

Hart's tenure with WBS came at an opportune time, as he got to witness some of the players who would help the Penguins win their two most recent Stanley Cups.

Jake Guentzel, he said, was one who stood out for the Baby Pens, so Hart was not surprised by the success he has had in Pittsburgh. And he said to look for Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger to have an impact with the big club soon.

Hart has his own “big club” dreams. In a perfect world, he someday will broadcast games for the team he grew up admiring, but, he said he is aware the Penguins already have some top-flight broadcasters.

But the NHL has plenty of teams, and Hart would jump at the chance to work for any of them.

“I would love to work in the NHL in some capacity,” he said. “I've been extremely fortunate to be working in the Penguins organization, the team I grew up cheering for and idolizing. (Working for) one of the 31 teams would be great.”

