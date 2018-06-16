Freeport International Baseball Invitational navigates challenges in 24th year

There are 29 days until the first pitch of the 24th annual Freeport International Baseball Invitational, and organizers have more questions than they do answers as the event continues to find its way after the passing of founder Sonny Westerman last June.

“It's kind of a new experience because (Sonny) lined up the people that would come,” FIBI president Chuck Sarver said. “We're still working our way through this and what celebrities we can get there.”

The yearly event that celebrates baseball as a common bond between players from all over the globe will take center stage on Alle-Kiski Valley fields from July 17-21.

With Westerman's passing coming so close to last year's FIBI, organizers are making a deliberate effort to honor the event's founder. One of the most popular event's during the five-day event is the “Sonny Westerman Old-Timers Game,” which will occupy its normal 8 p.m. Thursday night spot at downtown Freeport's Swartz Memorial Field. Sarver said the feedback from fans and players led to planning two old-timer's games. The second game tentatively is set for Wednesday but could get pushed to Friday evening.

“The guys who want to play in two games can play in both,” Sarver said. “The June 27 meeting will finalize the ideas.”

One thing for certain: There will be T-shirts for sale with Westerman's No. 84 on them. Sarver also said there's a good possibility every player in the old-timer's game could wear No. 84.

“We're gonna have his uniform No. 84 on the back of all of the merchandise shirts,” Sarver said. “There's a few other things, and we're all waiting to see who is coming.”

There is talk of adding a futures game that would include 11-12-year-olds, but nothing has been confirmed.

Games will be played at a few different fields this year. In addition to the main stage at Swartz Memorial Field, games will be moved from Springdale's rugged Agan Park to the Springdale High School field. Armstrong's two-year-old high school field also will host again, and the field at Freeport park will get some games. Organizers have yet to lock down Arnold's Twin City Field, a longtime staple in the event's history.

One of the major challenges is keeping the event international. Sarver said there was a team from Russia that committed early but backed out. There is hope a team from Canada will play, but the hang-up for them in recent years has been the currency conversion rate. Currently, the Canadian dollar gets 76 cents to the U.S. dollar.

“I have contact with a couple of coaches up there, and I'm not totally ruling them out,” Sarver said.

FIBI organizers are putting a concerted effort in trying to bring a team from Puerto Rico. Given the devastation from last summer's Hurricane Maria, Sarver said the kids have played little, and a trip to this year's FIBI could be just what they need.

“Puerto Rico is struggling to get the resources,” Sarver said. “We agreed to (help) them, and they agreed to come if we could help them. We started a GoFundMe page. That will be the highlight of the whole thing if we can get that to work.”

Sarver said a link to the GoFundMe page can be found on the “Freeport International Baseball Invitational-FIBI” Facebook page. Volunteers also have reached out to airlines to secure group rates.

“We're going to get them up here one way or another,” Sarver said. “That will be the highlight of the thing and bring back the international part of it.”

FIBI will have three Japanese players, and fan favorite Nick Leahy will make his seventh trip from Australia.

“In terms of coming back to Freeport, it's the most important time of the year in my eyes,” Leahy said. “Freeport is my second home, and I love it so much.”

Leahy acknowledges he no longer is a spring chicken and in recent years had contemplated retirement in favor of coaching, but the game keeps pulling him back.

“I keep pushing back retirement because I believe that every successful baseball franchise has an aging veteran on their team, and I feel I fit that role quite well,” Leahy said jokingly.

Freeport residents John Geist and his wife, Diane, will open their home to Leahy and his mother, Jen Wilson, once again this year.

“A family reunion is what I call it,” said Geist, who will coach the Tri-Con Roos team. “Staying with host families is what the whole experience is about.”

Leahy, the three Japanese players and a few local players will make up the Tri-Con team. The Kiski Valley Legion and Freeport Colt teams will play, and first-year Springdale coach Brett Burger is bringing his Dynamos. Sarver also said a Colt and a Pony team from Maryland will make the trip.

Sarver said there are 10 teams locked in with a handful of others waiting to commit.

“It's fun to get to know people, and you don't worry about wins and losses,” Geist said. “The goal with our team is to get in there, make lifelong friends and towards the end there's usually tears in their eyes and they become lifelong friends.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.