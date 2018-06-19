Sarver's Gregory continues to set powerlifting records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dr. Robert Gregory is one of the more accomplished powerlifters in the country.

The 46-year-old Sarver resident has brought home hundreds of trophies, including dozens of first-place honors, in the deadlift over the past 20 years.

You also will find Gregory, a psychologist with the Jeannette City School District, putting in thousands of miles on the track and road each spring and summer as he enjoys his time outdoors as a long-distance cyclist. He engages in competition and loves the opportunity to test his endurance on long rides that often cover 100 miles or more.

“It's interesting, because folks in both realms think training for the other thing is counterproductive,” Gregory said. “Most of my powerlifting friends ask me why I do all that cardio, and most of the cyclists ask me why I lift all those weights. I just tell them, ‘Because I can.' I was gifted with the ability to do both.”

Gregory's main powerlifting training schedule begins in early winter and culminates with several early-spring competitions each year.

This spring, he set three state, one national and one world record at three events.

He deadlifted 500 pounds at the Pennsylvania State Powerlifting Championships on March 3 in York, and it was a Men's Raw Masters 45-49 age division state record in the 165-pound weight class.

“Raw” in powerlifting means competitors are not allowed to wear any special clothing or use any other aids that are common in traditional powerlifting competitions, such as gloves, body oil, weightlifting suits or wraps.

On April 14 in Cleveland, he lifted 503.8 pounds and set the state and American 165 Men's Raw Masters 45-49 records at the 21st annual Battle of the Great Lakes sanctioned by the United States Powerlifting Association.

Gregory set the record on his second of three attempts. He passed on his third attempt when a friend, also from the Pittsburgh area, suffered a torn biceps at the meet, and Gregory left to help his friend return to the area to get emergency care.

“My friend was more important than that third lift,” Gregory said.

A week later, Gregory came home and set state and world records with a lift of 500 pounds in the 165 Men's Raw Modern Masters 45-49 division at the Revolution Powerlifting Syndicate meet at Tedesco Body Shop in Murrysville. He weighed in at 160 pounds for that event.

“At that meet, there were individuals there from all over the country, including California,” he said. “It was great to be able to represent the area and show that we have some good powerlifters in the area.”

Gregory attended the nonsanctioned Pittsburgh Monster Meet on March 18 at Pittsburgh Airport Marriot and lifted 520 with the use of a deadlift suit.

“That meet really lets me know where I stand,” Gregory said. “A lot of the elite lifters come to this meet. Powerlifting typically is not a spectator sport. That meet is because we have people come in and do just phenomenal lifts. It's a very intense meet.

“I did 520 at this year's meet and almost did 530, but the bar popped out of my hands.”

Gregory's journey into the world of competitive powerlifting began in 1998 as a graduate student at IUP. He saw an ad for a powerlifting competition in a local newspaper.

“I had always lifted weights recreationally,” Gregory said. “I went to that competition and scored decently. I was surprised with how I did because I didn't really know much about powerlifting. It was kind of intimidating because there were a lot of seasoned people there. I didn't realize I had that in me to do well.”

From there, Gregory garnered advice from some of the top powerlifting voices in the region, attended more competitions, and his knowledge and success in the sport increased. He said it's hard to get an accurate count of the amount of powerlifting competitions he has attended over the past two decades.

“Two years ago, when my wife and I built a house in Sarver, we donated all of my trophies to Goodwill,” he said. “There were hundreds of trophies. We just didn't have the space to dedicate to all the trophies. I'm not a big trophy guy.”

When he wins or does well at a competition, he will bring the trophy down to display at Fitness 1440 in Harmarville for a few weeks.

“A lot of folks suggest powerlifting is core strength and technique. After 20 years, you build up a certain amount of muscle memory,” he said. “For me, genetics has a lot to do with it, too. I come from a long line of steelworkers. I guess I was gifted with genes for strong back muscles. The older I get and the lighter I get, ligaments and tendons play more of a part because I don't have as much muscle on me as I once did.”

Gregory said cycling interests are center stage for the next month or so and will continue into the fall.

He said he is looking forward to the annual Dirty Dozen cycling event the final Saturday in November. The challenge has more than 400 cyclists climb 13 of the steepest hills in and around Pittsburgh.

“It's so popular 30 years after it started that people come in from all over the world to do it,” Gregory said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.