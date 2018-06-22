Chris Madden shines in Night 1 at Lernerville's Firecracker 100

Chris Madden took advantage of an early-race bobble by Mike Marlar and then raced away Thursday to dominate the second third of the opening night of the World of Outlaws Late Model Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway.

Friday's racing will feature another 30-lap, $6,000 race followed by Saturday's 100-lap, $30,000 main event.

Madden's victory is his third of the season and his first at Lernerville. He is the WoO points leader.

Brandon Sheppard finished second, Marlar was third, Scott Bloomquist was fourth and Devin Moran rounded out the top five. Defending Lernerville champion Michael Norris of Sarver was the top local finisher in sixth, his top finish in a WoO event.

“We were pretty decent all night, and the track changed a good bit during the race,” said Madden, of Gaffney, S.C. “We did some things through the night. Let's just leave the adjustments at that. But we are pleased.”

For Marlar, the bobble ruined what had been a nearly perfect night for him. He qualified first, won his heat race and led the first 10 laps of the feature.

“We were a little free on entry tonight, and that's what happened there,” said Marlar, of Winfield, Tenn. “There were cars everywhere, so that's why we were all over the place. All in all, it wasn't a bad night.”

After a late-race restart, Sheppard had one last chance in Turn 3 on the final lap. He dropped low on the track in hopes Madden would get caught in lapped traffic.

“I knew I wasn't going to pass him on the outside, so that was the only chance we had,” said Sheppard, of New Berlin, Ill. “After that restart, that's where we have to work on getting better — right from the get-go.”

Norris was pleased with the evening and hopes to build on it the final two nights of the event.

“I'm very happy,” Norris said after his best-ever WoO finish. “We started off the night a little shaky, and then we threw the kitchen sink at it, something completely different than anything we had tried so far this year. Mostly shocks.”

Qualifying was broken up into two groups with 21 cars in Group A and 20 in Group B. Clay Ruffo did not complete any laps in Group B qualifying. Marlar scored fast time at 15.131 seconds, followed by Shane Clanton with a 15.318. Both were in the first group.

Sheppard topped Group B with a 15.345, followed by Madden with a 15.436. The fastest local qualifier was Alex Ferree with a 15.405, good for fifth overall and tied with David Breazeale.

Gregg Satterlee, a former Lernerville regular, and Devin Moran tied for eighth. Norris was 12th with a time of 15.539. All told, 30 of the cars qualified under 16 seconds and within 0.856 of a second from top to bottom of those 30 cars.

Heat races did not offer much in the way of drama. The top four in each of the four heats transferred to the feature. Marlar's solid night began with his taking the checkered flag in the first heat. Scott Bloomquist was second. The top four finished where they started. Dan Stone and Joshua Powell exited the track with engine issues.

The second heat also saw no movement among the top four. Clinton took the checkered flag, followed by Ferree in second, Satterlee in third and Rick Eckert in fourth. Clinton was powerful the entire heat and finished 2.963 seconds in front of Ferree in the 10-lap event.

There was a little movement in the third heat. Jared Miley, who has won two features this season at Lernerville along with the 2012 track championship, dropped from fourth to fifth. Chase Junghans moved up a spot from fifth to fourth.

Norris and Mike Pegher had solid efforts in the fourth and final heat. Norris started third and finished fourth, and Pegher started fifth and finished second to transfer.

After the heats there were a pair of 10-lap B-Mains that each took three cars to the feature. Dave Hess, Lernerville champion in 2010-11, was running in the second spot before pulling off the track after five laps. He did not return. Darrell Lanigan, the 2014 Firecracker winner, ran away with the first B-Main. Powell and Justin Williams finished second and third.

Miley rebounded from his drive in the heat race to dominate the second B-Main. Tyler Erb and Jason Covert transferred to the feature. Kenny Schaltenbrand moved the most among the field: He started 12th and finished seventh.

