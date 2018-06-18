Unity Legion program leans on youth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No team wants to end a season by being swept in a three-game series. But when Unity walked off the field after losing to top-seeded Bushy Run in the semifinals of the District 31 Legion postseason tourney, the young and talented Bulldogs had collected invaluable experience.

“That's when I knew that all of these kids were coming back,” Unity coach Ed Guzik said recalling the 10-1. “We only lost two starters from last season, and I knew we could have something special. We were right in the middle of the pack last year.”

There is optimism that Unity (8-3) could have something special brewing. The Bulldogs held leads in two of their losses: a 3-2 road loss to Hempfield East (8-2) and a 10-3 loss to rival Bushy Run at Whitney Field.

“I'm pleased so far with the way we played, and we had a few games when the defense let us down — fundamental stuff,” Guzik said.

One might think a 10-3 loss to Bushy Run would be the Bulldogs' worst defeat of the season. Guzik said the worst came in another home loss, when Kiski Valley (6-5) showed no signs of weariness after a 43-mile trek to Whitney Field from Armstrong County. The Vikings put four runs on the board in the first inning, and the Bulldogs never recovered and lost 5-0.

“Kiski jumped on us, and it kind of shocked everybody and we didn't recover,” Guzik said. “It kind of caught us all off guard, but the kids are young and we have to shake it off and move on.”

Youth can be a wonderful thing when it comes to sports, and with more than half the season remaining the Bulldogs have no time to feel sorry for themselves and dwell on one loss.

“I know these kids, and once it comes together, we're going to be OK,” Guzik said.

The Bulldogs are led by a deep pitching staff with a combined 2.77 ERA.

Tyler Kuhns, a 2017 Latrobe grad, came back for his final year of eligibility to be the ace.

He holds a 2-1 record and a 3.44 ERA through 20 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Kuhns also leads the Bulldogs in strikeouts (18) and has given up just six walks.

“He's kind of my leader,” Guzik said.

Guzik has two more arms in 2018 Latrobe grad Andy Bradford, who holds a 1-1 record, and rising senior Cole Novak. Novak holds a 3.75 ERA and is tied with Kuhns for the team lead in strikeouts with 18.

“They've been solid,” Guzik said. “I have no problems at all with whoever I pitch. I tell them, ‘You have the best defense in this league behind you. You just throw strikes and let the defense play.' ”

Probably the most intriguing arm is Ligonier Valley rising junior John Beard. Guzik was unaware of Beard's ability to pitch but said he's grooming Beard to become the ace of the staff in the coming years.

Beard has two wins in two exhibition starts.

“It seems like he's a baseball kid,” Guzik said. “I call him a super-utility kid where you can put him anywhere. I didn't know he was a pitcher until he pitched five innings in an exhibition (game).”

Defense always has been a staple for Guzik-coached teams, and despite breakdowns in three early-season losses, Guzik feels this team will carry on the tradition of a solid infield.

Tate O'Barto, a 2018 Latrobe grad, moved from catcher to first base to make way for fellow Latrobe grad Preston Boerio behind the plate.

Boerio carries a .407 batting average through 27 at-bats.

Second base and shortstop will be a combination of Kuhns, Novak and Bradford. Adjustments will be made according to who is on the mound. First-year starter and Latrobe rising senior Matt Albaugh will take over at third base.

The outfield is led by center fielder and Wildcats rising senior Connor Mondock. Mondock also leads the Bulldogs at the plate with a .457 batting average, four doubles, three triples and seven RBIs.

Latrobe rising junior Clark Harr plays right field.

“Defense and our pitchers have to keep us in the game, and they have been with the exception of that Kiski game,” Guzik said. “I'm excited in the way they've come together now, and I'm looking forward to rest of the season.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.