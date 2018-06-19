Hempfield East Legion looks to make the next step

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harry Shamberger has been coaching the Hempfield East Legion baseball team for the past four seasons. East has made steady progress in every season, and Shamberger hopes this year's team takes it to another level.

Hempfield East made the District 31 semifinals his first two seasons and lost to Bushy Run in the finals in 2017. It is 9-2 and atop the District 31 standings at the midway point of the season, a half game ahead of Yough (8-2) and a game ahead of Latrobe (7-2-1). The two losses were to Derry and Yough.

The good start by Hempfield East is not a surprise to Latrobe coach Jason Bush.

“We anticipated that they'd be strong with the number of returning starters and who they were,” Bush said. “They're a solid program that is headed in the right direction. The tightness of the standings is good for the league.”

Hempfield East and Latrobe have not met yet this season. They have two games scheduled June 28 and July 2.

East has a big game 6 p.m. Wednesday with rival West Hempfield (2-6-1) at Hempfield High School.

“It's always a rough game against West Hempfield,” Shamberger said. “I'm sure we'll get their best.

“I like where we are right now. I thought it would be a task to get the players to mesh with the mixture of Hempfield and Greensburg Salem players, but a lot of these guys played together at West Point (Little League) and know each other, so the transition has been good.”

East won its first 10 games in 2017. Shamberger said the early-season losses this year are a good thing. He hopes the players learned from their mistakes.

This year, East is hosting the Region 7 tournament at Hempfield on July 20-24. East and two other teams from the 12-team league will participate.

District 31, with 12 teams, is the largest league west of Harrisburg. So when the Indiana League disbanded and District 31 took in Young Township, it was awarded a third qualifier.

East reached the Region 7 semifinals before losing to Beech Creek.

Shamberger said East is well-armed for the tournament this time.

“We have 13 of the 18 on the roster that can pitch,” he said. “Last year, we ran into problems at the region with pitch count. That shouldn't be the case this season.

“We're deep in pitching, and everyone has been swinging the bat well. I'm excited.”

Shamberger had to replace six players from last year's squad: pitcher Zayne Zalich, third baseman Branson Auckerman, infielder Garrett Stevenson, infielder Harrison Boyle, first baseman Robert Borbonus and outfielder Drew Brannon.

Among the newcomers are shortstop/pitcher Matt Wicker, outfielder Dajauhn Hertzog, pitcher Christian Zilli and first baseman Reno Brasili. Wicker was Greensburg Salem's top pitcher, and Zilli saw some action on the hill for Hempfield.

Zilli is the clean-up hitter.

“There are a lot of players who can play multiple positions,” Shamberger said. “That makes us flexible, and we can keep our best defensive team on the field most of the time.

“Almost all the players on the roster were on their high school varsity rosters. When we have everyone at a game, I'll put them up against anyone.”

Also on the roster are the DiAndreth twins (Isaiah and Nick), John Borbonus, Reed Hipps and Andrew Rosenberg.

“We still have some tough games ahead,” Shamberger said. “I didn't think we needed to run the table. We just need to stay sharp and get ready for the playoffs.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review is a staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.