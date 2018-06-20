Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
West Hempfield Legion running out of time to earn playoff spot

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
West Hempfield shortstop Jake Anderson competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
West Hempfield shortstop Jake Anderson competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
West Hempfield's Nick Altier competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
West Hempfield's Nick Altier competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
West Hempfield's Nick Altier steals second in front of Irwin shortstop Logan Liebdzinski during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
West Hempfield's Nick Altier steals second in front of Irwin shortstop Logan Liebdzinski during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
West Hempfield's Evan Kline competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
West Hempfield's Evan Kline competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
West Hempfield pitcher Mitch Miletics competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
West Hempfield pitcher Mitch Miletics competes against Irwin during a District 31 American Legion baseball game Monday, June 4, 2018, at Norwin.

Updated 9 hours ago

If the West Hempfield Legion baseball team wants to make the District 31 playoffs, it has two weeks to turn things around.

Inconsistency, especially on defense, has hindered the Wolverines.

West Hempfield has dropped consecutive road games this week and is 2-7-1, 10th place out of 12 teams.

It recorded a 3-3 tie against Latrobe (8-2-1) on June 12.

Wednesday's game at first-place Hempfield East was postponed because of rain. The Wolverines conclude a busy week by hosting Derry (4-9) on Friday at Lint Field.

West Hempfield coach Bob Stokes said he hopes the Latrobe game can serve as a springboard.

“It was the best game we played all season,” Stokes said. “I wish we could clone that game. If we played every game like that, I'd be happy.”

But that hasn't occurred. The team isn't playing good enough defense, and they're not getting timely hitting.

West Hempfield has a solid one-two pitching punch in Jake Anderson, one of the top arms on Hempfield's high school team, and Nick Altier.

Anderson pitched well in matching Latrobe's Griffin Clark in the tie. He also had a solid performance in a 4-2 loss to Hempfield East.

“We have to become more consistent and more focused,” Stokes said, “and more important, believing they can do it. We're a better team than we're playing.”

Along with Anderson and Altier, Stokes is counting on catcher Traynor Granatire, infielder Mitch Miletics, outfielder Dylan Visnic and center fielder Colin Critchfield to carry the load.

Latrobe coach Jason Bush said don't count out a Stokes team.

“They played a good game the first time, and I know it won't be easy when we go to the Lint,” Bush said. “They'll be waiting for us. The Lint is a tough place to play.”

East coach Harry Shamberger said he knows West Hempfield will play well, especially if Anderson pitches.

“Jake did a great job against us the first time we faced them,” Shamberger said. “It will be a good test against our rival.”

West Hempfield has 12 games remaining, and eight are at home. Stokes, who is hinting this might be his last year coaching, hopes the team can make a run. Eight teams qualify for the District 31 playoffs, which start July 7.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

