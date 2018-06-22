Derry Legion baseball team works through growing pains

The District 31 American Legion season has been a learning experience in several ways for Derry.

For starters, the program is back after a one-year hiatus, so many of the younger players on the roster are participating in Legion baseball for the first time.

Outside of the core players from Derry, there are other schools such as Blairsville, Homer Center and Latrobe represented on the roster, creating a hodgepodge of players getting to know each other on the fly.

Growing pains have led to a 4-9 record, but Derry coach Joseph Lynch is hopeful the team can limit mistakes in the field and make a run toward a playoff berth in the second half.

“The hardest part has been meshing all of these kids together,” Lynch said. “It's taken some time for everyone to get to know each other, but it feels great to be back. We're not where we want to be right now, but I think we can close this season well.”

Lynch coached at Blairsville last year, but when the Indiana County Legion folded, he decided to revive the dormant Legion program in Derry. He brought right fielder Mason Emanuel from the defunct Blairsville team and second baseman CJ Ingmire from Homer City.

There are a couple of college players, Alex Ulery and Zach Blystone, and several recent Derry grads who bring a veteran presence, but the bulk of the team will be playing for the Trojans next spring. Lynch mentioned 15-year-old catcher Austin Siko as a player who has benefited from playing this summer. He thinks having the summer Legion option close to home will bear results for the high school team.

“It's important that the Legion is back because the kids have an opportunity to get noticed,” Lynch said. “There are always people looking at them. For those looking to move on and play college ball, it's good experience. The younger players coming up get to see some fantastic players on these other teams. They are learning what it takes to compete against these players.”

Derry scored an 8-6 win over Hempfield East, one of the top teams in the standings, on June 16 and also has wins over Irwin, Young Township and Mt. Pleasant. A common theme in the losses has been poorly timed errors that open the door for the opponent.

The latest example came against Kiski Valley. Derry led 3-0 late, but an error gave the Vikings second life and they won 4-3 on a suicide squeeze.

Lynch is happy with the progress his team is making but wants to see them continue to cut down the mistakes, which have played a large role in Derry giving up a league-worst 93 runs.

“We stress to them about making the big play at the key time,” Lynch said. “Giving up three runs on a silly error is something that we cannot have at this level, especially against the caliber of teams we're playing. A mistake is costly, even walking a batter. I tell my pitchers that a walk can be as costly as an error.”

Lynch likes his pitching staff, which is fronted by his son, Joe, who is the team leader in strikeouts and wins. Ulery and Blystone are also in the rotation and have been prominent contributors to the offense. They are the only two players who will age out after this season, but they have made a good impression on their younger teammates.

“Alex and Trey bring experience and leadership to the team,” Lynch said. “With them stepping up and showing the way, it'll help us compete for a playoff spot at the end of this season.”

Aside from the Kiski Valley loss, Derry had a tough 2-0 loss to Bushy Run. Those games showed Lynch that Derry can compete with anyone in a competitive District 31, and he thinks his team can string together some victories in the second half of the season.

“We've lost some heartbreakers, but that's just the way it goes,” Lynch said. “We've been in every ballgame. I think we can close the season out on a run and try to solidify ourselves in the seventh or eighth spot. If everything falls the way we hope it does, we hope we can sneak in.”

