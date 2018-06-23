Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
No breaking chain of success for Latrobe Legion

William Whalen | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
Latrobe Jethawks players from left Ben Rafferty, Cam Dominick, and Griffin Clark exit the dugout for an inning against Yough during District 31 American Legion baseball at Legion Keener Park in Latrobe, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Matt Henderson slides to second base as Yough's Sean Royer tries to catch the ball during District 31 American Legion baseball at Legion Keener Park in Latrobe, on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Updated 11 hours ago

If one is out and about in Latrobe and notices someone wearing a 4-foot bright yellow chain around his neck, chances are he's a Latrobe Jethawks Legion baseball player, and he has had bad day at the plate.

Latrobe coach Jason Bush was looking for something to spice things up and bring a young team with 10 new players together, so he turned to the chain.

“I went to Lowe's and bought it,” said Bush, who is in 18th season as Jethawks coach. “It's a piece of plastic chain. … If a guy leads off the inning and grounds out and another guy has a bad at-bat, he can't wait to pass it off.”

The Jethawks call it “The Chain of Shame,” and it gets passed around to players who fail to have a quality at-bat. For example, a quality at-bat is wearing out an opposing pitcher with eight or more pitches or moving a baserunner.

“We're always talking about moving our runners 90 feet,” Bush said. “A quality at-bat chart means more to me than a batting average.”

Bush said the idea for the chain “might” have been inspired by the Miami Hurricanes football team's “turnover chain” that became the talk of college football last season, and Latrobe's chain in not going away anytime soon. One thing is for certain: Nobody wants a bad at-bat to close a game because they're stuck wearing it until the next game.

“When we're fortunate to win a game, nobody has a problem with (the chain),” Bush said. “But it has different connotations when we lose the game. In the end, there is one judge, and that would be me.”

There's been plenty of good times for Latrobe (10-3-1) this season. The Jethawks are in second place in the District 31 standings, a game behind rival Hempfield East (11-2), with rival Unity (9-4) in third place. The top eight teams in District 31 make it to the postseason tournament with the hopes of making it to the Region 7 tournament, and with a little luck, the state tourney.

“We talk about where we are at and where we are in the standings,” Bush said. “We're embracing it, and I think we're really, really enjoying it. We've kind of taken the season in sections, and we talk about it a week at a time.”

Two games against Hempfield East remain.

“Its just the way the schedule broke out, and we may not have been ready to play that team three or four weeks ago,” Bush said.

The schedule “broke out” in Latrobe's favor this season as the Jethawks will play six of their final eight games at Legion Keener Park. Latrobe is poised to grab one of the top seeds in the District 31 bracket.

With six new starters, Latrobe is winning games with solid pitching and great defense. Latrobe is tops in District 31 with 27 runs allowed through 14 games.

“We knew we had to (play good defense and pitch well) to be successful and do some of the little things offensively in terms of bunting and that,” Bush said. “From Day 1, this is who we are, and as a coach, I think it's important that you identify that. We adapted.”

The Jethawks' ace is 2018 Latrobe grad Griffin Clark. A Mount Aloysius commit, Clark leads Latrobe with a 4-0 record and a 1.00 ERA. Bush said Clark is a quiet leader.

“He's the straw that stirs the drink, and he's as good a person as he is a player,” Bush said.

Clark is batting .400, and he leads the Jethawks in runs scored (13), doubles (5), stolen bases (10) and walks (5). When he's not pitching, Clark mostly plays shortstop. Adam Wolford is batting .488 with 12 RBIs.

Wolford and Ligonier Valley rising junior Ethan Boring are Bush's No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers, respectively. Both right-handers are 3-1 this season.

“They're different types of pitchers,” Bush said. “(Boring) is a really hard thrower with three or four pitches, and (Wolford) is a softer thrower who relies on a changeup and has only walked three guys in 27 innings.”

Bush said his team has yet to play its best baseball this season.

“We're far from an finished product,” Bush said. “This team could even reach some heights that nobody thought we could reach.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

