Latrobe Legion baseball highlight makes ESPN's Top Plays
Updated 9 hours ago
Latrobe outfielder Logan Gustafson's leaping, lunging, diving catch grabbed the No. 2 spot Friday night on ESPN SportsCenter's Top Plays.
Early in the Latrobe Jethawks Post 515 American Legion team's game against Clarksburg in the annual Hillbilly Hardball Classic in Elkins, W.Va., Gustafson broke to his left, locked in on a potential gap-shot and fully extended to make the grab.
He even managed to bounce back up and adjust his cap.
Latrobe won the game, 6-5.
June 15, 2018
ESPN anchors John Buccigross and Kenny Mayne could not settle the decades-long debate of whether Latrobe is pronounced "Lay-trobe" or "La-trobe," but both seemed to enjoy the highlight nonetheless.
UPDATE: Clip from @WBOY12News at the #HillbillyHardballClassic went from #3 to 2nd best play of the night on @SportsCenter #ScTop10 ! Logan Gustafson's catch was technically more awesome than anything @Cristiano did at the @FIFAWorldCup ♂️. Shoutout to the @LatrobeJethawks pic.twitter.com/a157HwK885— Rob Schiff - WBOY 12News (@RobSchiffWBOY12) June 16, 2018
Hey! We won AND we made the news! https://t.co/ttnYTvAold— Latrobe Jethawks (@LatrobeJethawks) June 15, 2018
@Buccigross Lay-trobe.— Latrobe Jethawks (@LatrobeJethawks) June 16, 2018
Latrobe is playing five games in three days at the Classic before returning home.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.