Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame founder, inductee John Brochetti dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In 1972, a group of Armstrong County sports aficionados thought it would be a good idea to start a sports hall of fame to recognize the county's great athletic tradition.

Yatesboro's John (Spy) Brochetti endorsed the idea, and thus began a 46-year association with the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame.

A charter hall of fame member, Brochetti, a 2011 inductee and a resident with decades of public service to many community organizations, died Saturday at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home. He was 95.

Not only was Brochetti a founding father of the Armstrong Hall, he helped found Cosgrove American Legion Post 523 in Rural Valley and was the Rural Valley Little League's first president.

“He loved God. He loved his family. He loved his country and his community,” said Joe DeVivo, fellow member of the Armstrong Hall of Fame board. “I've known him since I signed up as a Little Leaguer at age 7. He's one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet.”

Added Frank Nagy, Brochetti's grandson and West Shamokin girls basketball coach: “He seemed bigger than life. We'd visit him every Sunday after church. There are 12 of us grandsons, and even if he couldn't make it to our games, he knew what happened and had the scoop on our games when we'd see him.”

The Armstrong County Hall of Fame got off the ground Jan. 12, 1973, when 20 members were inducted. As of this year's banquet, the Hall has grown to 466 inductees.

“He was on the board 46 years as the longest-serving member,” DeVivo said. “I don't think anyone will ever top that. He lived a full life.”

Brochetti served in the Marines during World War II at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After starting the Rural Valley Legion post, he served as its commander for a number of years and was a past commander of Armstrong County Marines.

For 66 years, he placed flags on the graves of military members buried at St. Mary's Cemetery until declining health forced him to give up the practice.

“My grandfather marched in the Memorial Day parade as long as he could,” Nagy said. “Then he later met people at the end of the parade route at the memorial.”

Brochetti worked as a coal miner for Margaret Mines and belonged to the United Mine Workers of America and served in the Knights of Columbus.

On May 8, 1972, Brochetti and his wife, Elizabeth, got the worst news military parents could receive. Their son, Frank, was killed in action in Vietnam's Nui Ba Den Mountain, less than a year before the United States ended involvement in the conflict.

Frank Brochetti, former three-sport standout at the former Shannock Valley High School was inducted in the Armstrong Sports Hall in 2012. In 2004, the Hall's board of governors began the Frank T. Brochetti Memorial Scholarship Fund that gives a deserving county student-athlete higher education money.

Despite being ill, Brochetti made this year's banquet to see his son-in-law, Mike Nagy, inducted.

Frank Nagy said: “My mother, Jane, asked him if he thought he could make the banquet to see my father inducted, and he said, ‘Absolutely.' He was in a wheelchair, and I'm not surprised he was there.”

Nagy, 30, was state Class 3A girls coach of the year in 2017.

“I am honored to be named after my uncle, Frank,” he said. “The number of people who reached out since his passing has been overwhelming.”

Friends will be received at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, West Main St., Rural Valley, Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be Thursday at St. Mary's Cemetery in Yatesboro.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame c/o Frank T. Brochetti Memorial Scholarship, 631 State Route 66, Leechburg, PA, 15656.

George Guido is a freelance writer.