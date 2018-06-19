Palmer Jackson holes out to win U.S. Junior Am qualifier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Palmer Jackson doubles as a baseball pitcher when he isn't playing golf, so he has seen walk-off hits before.

On Monday, he made a walk-off eagle on the golf course.

Jackson, a rising senior at Franklin Regional, holed out from about 20 yards on the par-5 18th hole at Carlisle Country Club for a two-shot win in a U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier.

He shot 2-under-par 69, playing the par-5s in 4-under.

Jackson, a Division I college prospect, advances to the U.S. Junior Amateur on July 16-21 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.

Jolo Timothy Magcalayo of the Philippines and Matthew Monastero of Leesburg, Va., matched 71s to tie for second and also qualify.

Players battled sweltering heat with the temperature reaching 97.

"Last year, I played very poorly here, so my expectations were low. My game was good coming in," Jackson told the Golf Association of Philadelphia. "I played pretty well all around on the front and hit the ball pretty well on the back. I got really sweaty halfway through the round and had trouble controlling that. Slam dunking it on No. 18 is crazy luck. I'm thrilled."

Jackson hit driver, 6-iron into the 541-yard finishing hole and just missed a greenside bunker. His pitch was fast but on target.

"I hit it on a good line. I hit a good shot," said Jackson, a member at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg. "It would have went off the green, but it landed in the hole. It was unbelievable. I feel very fortunate."

Jackson, who won the Pennsylvanie Golf Association Junior Championship last year and finished second in the West Penn Junior, made the turn at 1-under and made birdies at Nos. 2, 9 and 15.

He overcame three bogies, including one at 16 that let his lead slip some.

"This is huge for me. It's so tough to qualify for these things because if one or two guys have a great day, then the cut's going to be 66," Jackson said. "Battling it out throughout the whole round and having fun is really important."