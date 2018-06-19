Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Norwin grad Max McDowell set for all-star game, promotion to Double-A

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Max McDowell, a Norwin graduate, in action with UConn in 2015.
UConn Athletics
Max McDowell, a Norwin graduate, in action with UConn in 2015.

Updated 8 hours ago

Things are moving fast all of the sudden for Max McDowell.

A catcher with the Carolina Mudcats, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, McDowell will play in Tuesday night's Carolina League All-Star Classic at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

Then the real fun begins.

McDowell, a Norwin graduate who was drafted in 2015 as a junior at Connecticut, is expected to be promoted to Class AA and join the Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League, according to Brewers Farm.

He is in his second season with Carolina.

McDowell has played in 47 games this season for Carolina. He is hitting .222 with 16 runs, 12 RBIs, six doubles and a home run.

He leads the Carolina league in runners-caught-stealing with 34.

