Norwin grad Max McDowell set for all-star game, promotion to Double-A
Updated 8 hours ago
Things are moving fast all of the sudden for Max McDowell.
A catcher with the Carolina Mudcats, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, McDowell will play in Tuesday night's Carolina League All-Star Classic at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
Then the real fun begins.
McDowell, a Norwin graduate who was drafted in 2015 as a junior at Connecticut, is expected to be promoted to Class AA and join the Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League, according to Brewers Farm.
He is in his second season with Carolina.
Busy week for Max McDowell. He gets to play in the Carolina League All-Star game tonight, and then gets to pack up & head to the @BiloxiShuckers .Congrats @maxy_do_well !— Brewers Farm (@BrewersFarm) June 19, 2018
McDowell has played in 47 games this season for Carolina. He is hitting .222 with 16 runs, 12 RBIs, six doubles and a home run.
He leads the Carolina league in runners-caught-stealing with 34.
Congrats to Max McDowell ( @maxy_do_well )! #HuskiesinthePros https://t.co/VONQoKxX2M— UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) June 12, 2018
One day people are going to stop running on Max McDowell. That day has still yet to come. #MudcatsFUN #MaxyDoWell pic.twitter.com/pfXtgp2h2b— Carolina Mudcats (@CarolinaMudcats) May 26, 2018
The team leader in RBI's, the team leader in K's, the league leader in ERA, and the minor league leader in runners caught stealing will represent the hometown team in the 2018 Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by US Foods.The best of Max, Marcos, Cam, and Tucker ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dk0FGchgZf— Carolina Mudcats (@CarolinaMudcats) June 11, 2018