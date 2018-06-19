Norwin grad Max McDowell set for all-star game, promotion to Double-A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Things are moving fast all of the sudden for Max McDowell.

A catcher with the Carolina Mudcats, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, McDowell will play in Tuesday night's Carolina League All-Star Classic at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

Then the real fun begins.

McDowell, a Norwin graduate who was drafted in 2015 as a junior at Connecticut, is expected to be promoted to Class AA and join the Biloxi Shuckers of the Southern League, according to Brewers Farm.

He is in his second season with Carolina.

Busy week for Max McDowell. He gets to play in the Carolina League All-Star game tonight, and then gets to pack up & head to the @BiloxiShuckers .Congrats @maxy_do_well ! — Brewers Farm (@BrewersFarm) June 19, 2018

McDowell has played in 47 games this season for Carolina. He is hitting .222 with 16 runs, 12 RBIs, six doubles and a home run.

He leads the Carolina league in runners-caught-stealing with 34.

One day people are going to stop running on Max McDowell. That day has still yet to come. #MudcatsFUN #MaxyDoWell pic.twitter.com/pfXtgp2h2b — Carolina Mudcats (@CarolinaMudcats) May 26, 2018