Leechburg grad recognized with national journalism award for ESPN feature

Leechburg graduate Denny Wolfe, a senior managing producer at ESPN, is part of the ESPN Features group that won a 2018 national Edward R. Murrow Award, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday.

The team won for Feature Reporting in the Television Network division for the story on Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew and his life saving heart transplant on Dec. 15, 2016.

Carew had suffered a massive heart attack 16 months earlier.

Carew also received a kidney, and both organs were donated from Konrad Reuland, a college standout at tight end and an NFL alum who died shortly after a brain aneurysm.

Reuland's other kidney and liver also were donated.

ESPN reporter Gene Wojciechowski narrated the feature which appeared as a part of the network's SC Featured series.

Wolfe and his colleagues will be celebrated at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 22 in New York.

A 1997 Westminster College graduate, Wolfe has worked in production at ESPN for two decades.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.