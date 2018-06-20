Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Boring named cross country coach at NAIA's Missouri Valley College.

Michael Love | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

Dale Boring is taking his cross county coaching duties to the Midwest.

The former head coach of the cross country and track and field programs at Mars and also a track and field coach at Knoch is the new men's and women's cross country head coach at NAIA Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., the school announced Tuesday.

Boring spent the most recent four years at Washington & Jefferson College as he served as a coach for the cross country and track and field squads.

He guided the men's cross country team to runner-up finishes in the Presidents Athletic Conference in 2015 and 2017 and a runner-up PAC finish for the men's indoor track and field team in 2018.

Boring earned PAC Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year honors in 2015. During his tenure at W&J, he coached nine all-conference performers, a PAC individual champion, a PAC runner-up and sent one of his runners to the NCAA Division III National Championship meet (Harley Moyer, 41st).

His track and field coaching accolades at W&J included 33 conference champions, 39 conference runners-up and seven PAC Most Valuable Performers.

Boring's athletes set 31 school records.

Before arriving at W&J, Boring coached at Mars from 2011-13 and at Knoch in the 2010-11 academic year.

He also was the founder and director of Get Fast Speed Camps which developed more than 10,000 athletes from 1999 to 2016. His camps were used in more than 80 high schools.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mlove_Trib.

