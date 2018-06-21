National flag football league tournament coming to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The American Flag Football League's U.S. Open of Football has reached the quarterfinal stage, and Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh will host two games June 30 at 7 p.m. and two more on July 1 at 4 p.m.

The U.S. Open of Football began with 132 amateur teams from all over the country.

The winners of the quarterfinal games advance to the America's Championship semifinals in Atlanta on July 7 at 7 p.m., and the title game will be in Indianapolis on July 14.

The America's Championship winner will face a pro team in the Ultimate Final in Houston on July 19.

The Pro Championship bracket, made up of four teams captained by former NFL, NBA and Olympic standouts, will begin tournament play July 7.

The pro teams are the Roadrunners (captain Michael Vick), Ocho (Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson), Holdat (Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer) and Godspeed (Michael Johnson).

Other notable players on the Pro Championship teams include Fred Jackson (Ocho), Dennis Dixon (Ocho), Seneca Wallace (Godspeed), Tajh Boyd (Holdat), Kerry Rhodes (Holdat) and Jimmy Clausen (Holdat).

The tournament games from the quarterfinals in Pittsburgh to the Ultimate Final in Houston will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

For more information on the tournament, visit affl.com

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.