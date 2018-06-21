Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Baseball newbie Pat McAfee plays game for Washington Wild Things

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Punter Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Jets during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Updated 1 hour ago

Pat McAfee made his baseball debut and professional baseball debut on the same night.

The Plum native and former Pro Bowl punter for the Indianapolis Colts started for the Washington Wild Things in their Frontier League game Thursday against the Traverse City Beach Bums at Wild Things Park. It marked the first ever baseball experience for McAfee, who never even played the sport growing up.

Batting ninth and playing right field, McAfee went 0 for 3, grounding out in his first two at-bats before reaching on a fielder's choice in his final at-bat of the night. He was lifted for a pinch runner, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

McAfee also caught a fly ball in the second inning.

A two-time Pro Bowler, McAfee retired from the NFL in February 2017 and now primarily works as a podcast host with the Pat McAfee Show, part of the Barstool Sports network.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

