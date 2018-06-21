Baseball newbie Pat McAfee plays game for Washington Wild Things
Pat McAfee made his baseball debut and professional baseball debut on the same night.
The Plum native and former Pro Bowl punter for the Indianapolis Colts started for the Washington Wild Things in their Frontier League game Thursday against the Traverse City Beach Bums at Wild Things Park. It marked the first ever baseball experience for McAfee, who never even played the sport growing up.
Never played baseball a day in my life.. That changes on Thursday..I'll be the starting RFer 4 the @WashWildThings .. I'll have at least 1 at bat.. Started training in the @barstoolhrtland office today. @tyschmit was firing hockey balls at me..Need a dinger.. What's ur prediction? pic.twitter.com/uNvdkWFsZc— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 20, 2018
Just landed in Washington, PA. Stranded at the airport, but that won't stop us from having an incredible evening with the @WashWildThings .. #Grit #Perseverance #GreatAtPrep #DingerNight pic.twitter.com/Ux9onB0kSZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2018
Batting ninth and playing right field, McAfee went 0 for 3, grounding out in his first two at-bats before reaching on a fielder's choice in his final at-bat of the night. He was lifted for a pinch runner, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.
McAfee also caught a fly ball in the second inning.
McAfee grounds into a fielder's choice but reaches and goes to second on the ball that gets by the first baseman.The crowd erupts as the All-Pro punter gets to 2nd & is lifted for a pinch runner. A fun and entertaining professional debut! And no Ks #WildRide #DingersOnlyNight pic.twitter.com/RBG0MCem30— Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) June 22, 2018
A two-time Pro Bowler, McAfee retired from the NFL in February 2017 and now primarily works as a podcast host with the Pat McAfee Show, part of the Barstool Sports network.
Let's go to work #COMON #DingersOnlyNight pic.twitter.com/3FLdUnO0Go— Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) June 21, 2018
Shagging before hitting BP for tonight's rubber game of the series #DingersOnlyNight pic.twitter.com/r0mVlLuPjj— Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) June 21, 2018
