Local golf notebook: Dan Obremski headlines strong Fuhrer invitational field

Dan Obremski has been in the running for the title at the 34th annual Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational the past three seasons.

But the Penn-Trafford graduate, who is having his best season as a pro, never has won. Will this be the year he breaks through?

He hopes so.

The three-day, 72-hole event at the Pittsburgh Field Club gets under way Monday with the opening two rounds.

The field includes many returning champions: Penn State assistant golf coach and reigning champ T.J. Howe, three-time winner David Bradshaw (2012, '15, '16), Eric Cole ('14), Michael Van Sickle ('13), two-time winner Ryan Sikora ('07, '11) and Bob Friend ('08).

Bradshaw won the 2016 title with a walk-off hole-in-one in a playoff.

“It's an honor to play in Mr. Fuhrer's tournament,” Obremski said. “I've been playing well, now I just have execute shots.”

Obremski has won numerous mini-tour events in Florida and the Carolinas.

Jackson entered

One of the top golfers in the WPIAL, Franklin Regional senior Palmer Jackson, will play in the tournament.

Jackson is coming off a big week. He won his first Westmoreland County Junior title and also qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur and Junior PGA National tournaments. He chipped in for eagle to win the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier at Carlisle on Monday.

Jackson is named after Arnold Palmer.

Will Wears, Palmer's grandson, also is in the field.

WPGA Hall of Fame

Missie Berteotti and Rocco Mediate are members of the West Penn Golf Association's Hall of Fame's 2018 class.

They, along with Henry C. Fownes and Emil Loeffler, will be inducted in the fall.

Berteotti played in the LPGA and Mediate the PGA. Fownes is being honored for his golf course designs and Loeffler as former Oakmont Country Club pro.

Isaly's Jr. Schedule

There are two Isaly's Junior Golf Tournaments scheduled this week.

The first 18-hole event is Monday at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg. The other tournament is Thursday at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course near Hermitage. The West Penn Golf Association will hold three events.

On Monday, the 59th Boys Championship will take place at Lindenwood Golf Club in Canonsburg. Tuesday, a West Penn Open qualifier will be held at Grove City Country Club and on Thursday an Open qualifier at Green Oaks Country Club.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.