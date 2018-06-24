Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Passion seek fourth national football title

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Passion women's football team owns three national championships – one in the National Women's Football Association (2007) and two in the Independent Women's Football League (2013, 2014).

The Passion begin an attempt for a fourth national crown Saturday as they face the Boston Renegades in the quarterfinals of the Women's Football Alliance Division I playoffs.

It is the 11th trip to the playoffs in the team's 16-year history. It's first playoff appearance came in 2007 as it made its run to the national title.

The Passion's lone non-playoff season since then came in 2010 when they went 4-4 in regular-season play and were third in their division.

Pittsburgh is 118-32 overall since its first season in 2003 and is 7-1 this season with its only loss coming at the hands of the rival D.C. Divas (21-13) on May 26.

Last year, the Passion lost to Boston in the second round of the playoffs. Boston went on to fall to Dallas in the WFA championship game.

Kickoff for Saturday's game against Boston is 6:30 p.m. at West Allegheny's Joe P. DeMichela Stadium in Imperial.

The winner will face the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal game between the Divas and the Atlanta Phoenix on July 14.

The national title game is July 28 in Atlanta.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

