Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Wild Things snap 4-game losing streak

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Washington Wild Things got back on track Sunday, stopping a four-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers.

The Wild Things, despite the skid, which included a walk-off loss Saturday, are in first place in the Frontier League's East division with a 24-15 record. They are a game ahead of second-place Lake Erie (23-16).

Washington got all the runs it would need Sunday with a four spot in the top of the second. Schaumburg rallied for two in the bottom of the third, but the Wild Things salted the game away with two more runs in the top of the ninth,

Washington collected eight hits, as Kyle Pollock and Jordan Edgerton each doubled and singled.

James Harris plated two runs with a run-scoring single in the ninth. He ended the game 1 for 4 and is batting .353 (54 for 153) with a team-best 36 RBIs. Twenty six of his 54 hits have gone for extra bases (12 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs). Harris also leads the team with 34 runs scored.

Pollock's double gives him a team-best 13.

Edgerton finished the day 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. The former Braves farmhand has three hits in eight plate appearances in two games since signing with the Wild Things on Saturday.

The former UNC Pembroke standout was a ninth-round pick of the Braves in 2014. He most recently played for the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association of Independent Baseball.

Chase Cunningham picked up the pitching win as he scattered three hits and walked two over seven innings. Both runs were earned.

The Johnson City, Tenn., native evened his record at 2-2 on the season and lowered his earned-run average to 5.07.

Washington opens a three-game series against Windy City at Wild Things Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Windy City is 12-26 overall and is in last place in the six-team East division.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me