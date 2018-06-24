Wild Things snap 4-game losing streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Washington Wild Things got back on track Sunday, stopping a four-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers.

The Wild Things, despite the skid, which included a walk-off loss Saturday, are in first place in the Frontier League's East division with a 24-15 record. They are a game ahead of second-place Lake Erie (23-16).

Washington got all the runs it would need Sunday with a four spot in the top of the second. Schaumburg rallied for two in the bottom of the third, but the Wild Things salted the game away with two more runs in the top of the ninth,

Washington collected eight hits, as Kyle Pollock and Jordan Edgerton each doubled and singled.

James Harris plated two runs with a run-scoring single in the ninth. He ended the game 1 for 4 and is batting .353 (54 for 153) with a team-best 36 RBIs. Twenty six of his 54 hits have gone for extra bases (12 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs). Harris also leads the team with 34 runs scored.

Pollock's double gives him a team-best 13.

Edgerton finished the day 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. The former Braves farmhand has three hits in eight plate appearances in two games since signing with the Wild Things on Saturday.

The former UNC Pembroke standout was a ninth-round pick of the Braves in 2014. He most recently played for the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association of Independent Baseball.

Chase Cunningham picked up the pitching win as he scattered three hits and walked two over seven innings. Both runs were earned.

The Johnson City, Tenn., native evened his record at 2-2 on the season and lowered his earned-run average to 5.07.

Washington opens a three-game series against Windy City at Wild Things Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Windy City is 12-26 overall and is in last place in the six-team East division.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.