Other Local

Pittsburgh area PGA Junior League begins playoffs

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 12 hours ago

The Pittsburgh region's PGA Junior League golf program, part of The First Tee Pittsburgh, began its playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park.

The teams are named after The First Tee's core values: respect, perseverance, confidence, judgment, sportsmanship and integrity, which are printed on the back of the jerseys.

In head-to-head matches, Team Respect beat Team Perseverance, 10-2; and Team Judgment defeated Team Integrity, 6.5 to 5.5.

The PGA Junior League allows boys and girls of all backgrounds and skill levels to learn and play the game in a two-person scramble format that combines a duo's different abilities toward a successful outcome.

Each contest has four matches which are played for three points with a maximum of 12 points being awarded.

Two other teams met for an exhibition match Sunday, and Team Confidence topped Team Sportsmanship, 8.5 to 3.5.

Team Respect and Team Judgment will meet July 8 at the Bob O'Connor Golf Course to decide the season championship.

An all-star team will be selected that day to compete in section play in August with the hopes of qualifying for regional action in September. The 12-team national tournament will be in Arizona in November.

This year, more than 70 boys and girls ages 7 to 14 from the Pittsburgh region took part in the local PGA Junior League program.

The PGA Junior League is driven by PGA Reach, the national philanthropic arm of the PGA.

For more information, visit thefirstteepittsburgh.org.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

