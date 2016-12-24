Frye: Get out to find the excitement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Their crashing gave them away.

I was standing on a Greene County hillside in November. Perhaps 30 minutes remained until the end of legal shooting time.

Things had been mostly quiet. I'd seen a slew of squirrels and heard a flock of turkeys. Both, from all the scratchings on the forest floor, obviously were spending a lot of time here, feasting on the acorns that had rolled under my feet like marbles when walking the trail in.

I saw no deer, though.

This was a sort of half-day hunt. I'd started the morning with a trip to Morgantown. Hoping — but not knowing for sure — that I might be back on the road before too long, I packed some of my gear.

It worked out that I'd have about three hours of stand time.

Now, as darkness approached, I heard then saw indistinct, occasional flashes as two whitetails crashed through the woods. Had another hunter spooked them, I wondered?

No. One, nose down, was following the other. A rutting buck chasing a doe.

I caught bits and pieces of brown as they bounced around for a few moments until the doe shook her love-struck pursuer. He was left alone and frustrated.

I waited to see what he might do. When he started walking away, I blew a few notes through the grunt tube around my neck. He stopped, raised his head, and listened.

Emboldened, I gave him a few more.

That did it. He turned and came my way.

Almost immediately he disappeared. If you ever have hunted Greene County, you know it's nowhere flat. “Severe” is how one Pennsylvania Game Commission map described the topography of this particular state game land.

The buck dropped into and climbed out of three gullies as he covered the 80 yards between us.

The lip of the last one was perhaps only 10 yards away. He burst up and over it, closed the remaining distance by half, then came to such a sudden stop his hooves threw up leaves.

Hunting from the ground — I'd neglected to pack a stand, opting against the chore of getting it out of the garage when it wasn't clear I'd even get into the woods — but with an arrow ready to fly, I started counting points.

Three to a side? But only by counting the brow tines? I checked, then checked again. Yes, too small to shoot, even with “3-up” rules.

We stared, each as startled and out of breath as the other. How long? Only seconds, surely.

Then he turned and, with a flash of white tail, was gone. He didn't go far. Though out of sight in some evergreens, I could hear him snorting in indignation, annoyed that within minutes he'd been once rejected and once fooled.

For me, though, the encounter was thrilling. The experience of getting that close, when he was so vibrant and raw and alert, was an absolute marvel.

Looking back on this year, that wasn't the only good memory. And more might yet come.

What's certain is that only way to experience such things is to keep getting out there.

Bob Frye is a staff writer for Trib Total Media. Reach him at bfrye@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobfryeoutdoors.