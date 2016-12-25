Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors notices: Dec. 26, 2016

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 3:54 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

• The Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club is organizing a Christmas Bird Count outing at Bushy Run at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Participants will meet at the Delmont McDonald's at 7:30 a.m. before heading out on the walk at 8 a.m. Email otusasio@lhtot.com or call 724-593-3543.

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Join a naturalist for a free walk on Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve's trails. Register online at http://aswp.org/events/7521

• Jennings Environmental Center is holding a Winter Wonder Walk from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Enjoy scenic areas and family-friendly discoveries along the trails at Jennings. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Jennings Environmental Center is offering a First Day Hike at 1 p.m. Sunday. The hike will be led by staff and assistants and will cover just under 2 miles on Jennings' longest trail. The route will feature varied terrain and is rated “easy.” Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Venture Outdoors is holding a New Year's Resolution Hike from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. It will be a steady-paced, 4-5 mile hike through Frick Park. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is hosting a Fish Under the Ice event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. The event is geared for preschool children and their folks and provides the opportunity to learn about Lake Arthur and the fish that swim its waters in the winter. Dress for the cold. Meet at Pavilion 7 in McDanel's Area on the North Shore. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is hosting a hike at Keystone State Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 7. Enjoy a 4-6 mile walk over moderate terrain at Keystone State Park. This hike is classified as moderately difficult. Program costs $12. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Moraine State Park is holding an owls event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. Participants will learn about the mystery of owls and the sounds they make on winter nights. Program is designed for preschoolers and their folks, but all ages are welcome. Dress for the weather. Participants will meet at Pavilion 7 on the North Shore. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

