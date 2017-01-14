Outdoors sport shows season fills winter calendar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• The Erie Sport and Travel Expo is set for March 3-5 at the Bayfront Convention Center. It will feature celebrity appearances, including Melissa Bachman of Winchester Deadly Passion, as well as other seminars, vendors, exhibitors and more. Visit http://www.eriepromotions.com/sport/eri/default.aspx .

• The 2017 Western Pennsylvania Muskie Max show will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 4 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 5 at the Double Tree Hotel in Mars. Admission is $10 a day or $15 for the weekend. Show details are still being finalized, but it will feature exhibitors and seminars. Visit http://www.muskiemax.com/ .

• The Monroeville Gun Show will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Monroeville Convention Center. Admission is $9. Attendees can buy firearms, ammunition and accessories. Additional shows are set for April 29-30, Aug. 26-27, Oct. 21-22 and Dec. 2-3. Visit https://www.cegunshows.com/monroeville--pa.html .

• Washington County Sportsmen and Conservation League will hold its annual sport show on Feb. 3-5 at Washington Crown Center mall. There will be antler scoring, a hunting dog show, a trout pond, a boater safety course, exhibits and vendors. New this year will be a free BB gun range for kids 16 and younger. The show is free and open during mall hours. Check https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=washington%20county%20sportsmen%20%20conservation%20league .

• Tri-County Trout Club will hold its annual show and flea market from 9a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Arnold Volunteer Engine Co. #2's social hall. Attendees can buy, sell and trade new and used fishing, hunting and camping gear, antique lures, collectable books and more. There will be hot food and drinks for sale, too. Admission is $3. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Tri-County-Trout-Club-185311341667175/?fref=ts .

There are a couple of other outdoor shows on tap regionally.

Maybe you're looking to stock up your tackle box. Maybe it's something bigger — much bigger — you seek, like a new boat. Maybe it's just some expert advice.

The coming weeks offer the chance to get it all.

Sport show season is here. Between now and the first week of March, there are a host of outdoor shows on tap locally and beyond.

Here's a sampling of what's coming:

Pittsburgh Boat Show

In its 57th year, this show — being held this weekend and again Jan. 21-22 at Monroeville Convention Center — is for the power boater. It will feature everything from a few small rowboats on up to craft 35 feet long.

Existing boaters can find all of the latest and greatest gear, said Andy Talento, general manager of Tri-Rivers Marine Trade Association. That includes not only boats but also all of the associated accessories, from trailers and canvas tops to motors and other gadgets.

“It pretty much runs the whole gamut,” Talento said.

Would-be boaters — those looking to get on the water for the first time — can benefit from attending, though, he said.

That's because it will bring to one place dealers from several states.

“You can talk to one dealer, then walk across the aisle and talk to another and another,” Talento said.

Details:pittsburghboatshow.com.

Tri-State Outdoor Show

When Tri-State Outdoor Show debuted at David L. Lawrence Convention Center last year, organizers promised it would be back at least one more year.

Well, it's here, Jan. 29-31, but with a bonus. The outdoor show is being accompanied by a boat show and a paddlesports show.

Admission to any gets visitors into all the others, said spokesman Mike Ference.

Whether you consider the shows separate entities or one show under three names, one thing is clear. In terms of square feet of exhibitor space, the additions nearly tripled the size of the show compared to last year, he added.

“It's bigger and better, we think, in a number of ways,” Ference said.

That includes an emphasis on family-friendly and children's activities, he said. There will be a climbing wall and inflatable bounce houses, for example.

For adults, the convention center simultaneously will be hosting a wine festival Saturday. There's a separate admission cost for that, though.

Details:tristateoutdoorexpo.com, paddlesportsamerica.com, threeriversboatshow.com and winefestpa.com.

Great American Outdoor Show

This is not only the biggest outdoor show held in Pennsylvania each year. It's the biggest of its kind in the world, said Jason Brown, spokesman for National Rifle Association, which produces the event.

This year's version, set for Feb. 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, will feature more than 1,100 exhibitors spread over more than 650,000 square feet.

The variety of exhibits and activities is impressive, Brown added. There will be 475 outfitters offering guided fishing and hunting trips, he said. The show takes up nine halls throughout the complex. The outfitters account for one all by themselves.

The show will also feature a 3D bowhunting competition, demonstrations and seminars, a 5,000-gallon “hawg tank” of fish, a country concert, a “dockdogs” contest featuring water dogs and more.

“If it's in the outdoors, it's here,” Brown said.

“Last year, the show welcomed guests from 47 states, bringing a whopping $75 million in economic impact to Harrisburg City, Dauphin County and the central Pennsylvania region,” Brown said.

Details:greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

Allegheny Sport, Travel and Outdoor Show

The first thing visitors to this show will notice is, for the first time, it's three days rather than five. That's now the norm across the country, as exhibitors and vendors increasingly prefer shorter events, said show spokesman Chris Fassnacht.

The show will run Feb. 17-19 at Monroeville Convention Center.

Fassnacht promised this year's version will feature a full lineup of speakers, including several who will appear nowhere else in Western Pennsylvania. That includes David and Karin Holder of Raised Hunting and Chris Brackett of Fear No Evil.

In addition, the show will feature an exhibit of monster whitetail mounts, giveaways of trips and gear and Straub Groundhog beer.

One of the more special things about this year's show will be its connection to Hunters Sharing the Harvest. That program takes deer donated by hunters and shares the venison with food banks.

To support it, wild game master chef Albert Wutsch and culinary students from IUP will offer samples of “special recipe camp chili” to those willing to donate “a buck for the pot.”

The show will match donations up to $750.

Prizes will be auctioned off as part of that, too.

Details:sportandtravel.com.

Bob Frye is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bfrye@tribweb.com or via @bobfryeoutdoors.