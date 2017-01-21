Frye: News, notes and an invitation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissioners are meeting over the next two days, and they have a full agenda.

One item seems especially interesting.

Last spring, the commission debuted eight “Keystone Select” waters. Those were stream sections that got stocked with up to 50 times as many trophy trout — fish 14 to 20-plus inches and 2 to 3 pounds — as comparable waters.

The goal was to create destination fisheries. Commission staff said it worked. In fact, they went to the board's previous meeting, held in September in Erie, prepared to recommend the program be expanded.

Commissioners shelved the idea then. No reason was given.

Bait might have been an issue. Keystone Select waters are managed under delayed harvest, artificial lures only rules, which prohibit its use, and the commission heard from some who thought that was unfair.

Now, though, the idea of expanding the program apparently is back on the table.

• Set to meet next week are Pennsylvania Game Commissioners.

One proposal they'll consider would create a pheasant stamp required for anyone hunting stocked birds. It would cost $25 for adults, $1 for juniors.

There's no mention in the agenda, though, of creating a state game lands user permit required of everyone, including hunters and trappers. Commissioners raised that possibility last month.

Commissioners also will tackle semiautomatic and air rifles.

When it comes to air rifles, they might go simple. In December, agency staff suggested requiring air rifles to shoot 1,200 feet per second to be legal. But in talking to manufacturers, they learned speed and energy can vary from rifle to rifle and even from shot to shot, depending on the ammunition used.

Given that, staff is recommending the board go strictly by caliber and limit air rifles to those in .177 and .22 caliber for small game and .25 and larger for groundhogs and predators.

As for semiautomatics, the agenda outlines specifics on what might be required not only for small game but also deer, bears and turkeys. The commission isn't likely going there, though.

Spokesman Travis Lau said wording is more to make sure commissioners know what they could do rather than what they should or even might do. It's unlikely commissioners will allow semiautos for anything but small game and predators, he said.

Bob Frye is a staff writer for Trib Total Media. Reach him at bfrye@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobfryeoutdoors.