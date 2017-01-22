Outdoors notices: Jan. 23, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is organizing and Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Join a naturalist for a walk on Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve's trails. Admission is free. Register at http://aswp.org/events/7659

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Winter Cheer Wine Tasting Walk from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will take in the sights and sounds of the strip district before stopping at R Wine Cellar for a private tasting. Each participant will receive an etched wine glass to take home. Participants must be 21 years old. Program costs $47. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Cook Forest State Park is holding a cross country skiing event at night from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Bring your cross-country skis and headlamps and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for a candle-lit ski trip within the Tom's Run Valley. Hot chocolate will be provided afterwards. Email cookforestsp@pa.gov or call 814-744-8407.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Feb. 2. The walk will take place at Succop Nature Park, where participants will join a naturalist for a free trek on the trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7522

• Moraine State Park is offering a Ground Hog Stomp event from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Join staff for a fun hike on a scenic section of Hilltop Trail. Dress for the weather. No actual ground hogs will be stomped. It is just an expression. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering Glow Stick Snowshoeing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Join Venture Outdoors at South Park for an introduction to snowshoeing and then a hike along the trails. Once the sun sets, glow sticks will be provided to help enhance the experience. Program costs $24. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its Winterfest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 4. The event will offer free cross country skis and snowshoe demos. Guests are welcome to bring their own sled to try out the park's monster hill. Sleigh rides and food also will be available. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Climate Change learning program from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12. The program will include brief presentations by experienced panelists and will acquaint participants with opportunities for further learning and action. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.