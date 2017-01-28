Fish and Boat Commission might eliminate prohibition on fishing from dams on area lakes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One accident accounted for more than $40,000 in damages, he said.

Not surprisingly, that led to another difference: In 2015, the property damage resulting from boating accidents totaled almost $91,500. Last year, it was roughly $202,000.

In 2016, there were 12 accidents involving a boat colliding with a fixed object. That was the leading cause for accidents.

Typically, capsizing and falls overboard would account for most boating accidents. Not last year.

Where last year stood out was in another way: Overall, there were 70 boating accidents across the state.

Six also had alcohol in their systems.

But again, at least a few of last year's deaths likely could have been prevented, said Ryan Walt, boating and watercraft safety manager for the commission. He said seven of the 11 people who died were not wearing a life jacket even though they had them on board their boat.

That wasn't far outside the long-term norm. Over the last five years, the state has averaged 11.9 fatalities per year.

For starters, there were 11 boating fatalities last year, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. That was up from four in 2015.

It was an odd year for boating accidents in Pennsylvania. And not in a good way.

The “deals” yet to be made might prove the most cost-effective of all.

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissioners acquired permanent access to steelhead for fishermen this past week. The commission secured an easement along 150 feet of Conneaut Creek and along another 250 along Elk Creek, both in Erie County.

The first deal cost the agency $20,000, the second $3,750. Both will be financed by the sale of Lake Erie permits.

At the same meeting, though, the commission's chief engineer, Michelle Jacoby, said the commission soon might provide anglers with additional access to a number of lakes around the state.

And it won't cost a thing.

As anyone who ever has fished a commission-owned lake has noticed, many are posted with “no fishing from dam breast” signs.

“When I first came to the Fish and Boat Commission, I started going out to do dam inspections with our engineers, and I saw those signs, I kept asking why do we have those signs out there?” Jacoby said.

She never got a good — or at least consistent — answer, she said.

Some, Jacoby said, cited safety concerns, others maintenance issues, some fears that the rocks on rip-rap-covered embankments would get chucked into the lake.

None of the dams are off limits to people in general — walkers, playing children, and others — though, she said. Rather, she said, fishing has been the only thing prohibited “because it's always been that way.”

There are 10 lakes statewide where that's true.

One of them, Donegal Lake in Westmoreland County, is drawn down, so there's no fishing anyway.

The other nine are Kyle Lake in Clarion and Jefferson counties, Dutch Fork Lake in Washington, Virgin Run Lake in Fayette, Somerset Lake, High Point Lake and Cranberry Glade Lake in Somerset, Duman Lake in Cambria, Beechwood Lake in Tioga and Belmont Lake in Wayne.

Other commission-owned lakes allow fishing from their dams.

In fact, the commission has been repairing a number of its waters, and as they've come back on line, allowing fishing from their dams has been mostly par for the course, Jacoby said.

Glade Run Lake in Butler County is re-opening to fishing this spring, for example. Barring anything unexpected, anglers will be able to cast from the dam there.

“Yes, our preliminary plan is to allow fishing from the dam breast at Glade Run,” said commission spokesman Rick Levis.

That all might lead to a change.

Jacoby said the commission is looking at each of the other nine lakes to determine if the rules keeping people fishing from the dams need to stay. If not, she said the hope is to remove those regulations before opening day of trout season, which is April 15 in western Pennsylvania.

That would bring the lakes into line with some others.

Fishing from dams is permitted at a number of state park lakes, for example.

“It depends on the facility,” said Terry Brady, spokesman for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“The larger and more complex the dam, with spillways and sluices perhaps, the more likely it's off limits to fishing. But earthen dams, often ones where people actually walk across and sometimes can even drive across, there's fishing from those.”

One such dam is at Keystone State Park near New Alexandria. Manager Kris Baker said the dam was closed to fishing when he arrived more than nine years ago. He asked why.

When he could be given no good explanation — other than “that's how it had always been” — the decision was made to open it to anglers, he said.

“It's been a nonissue, to be honest,” Baker said. “We haven't had any problems with it.”

Commission conservation officers apparently don't think there would be any issues on the agency's lakes either.

John Hopkins, an assistant manager in the commission's southwest region office in Somerset, said they were polled about the possibility of dam fishing.

“Most of the feedback we've heard from our officers is that they don't have any problem with it,” he said.

Several think opening the dam breasts to fishing would provide extra elbow room on the busiest weekends of trout season, he added.

Some other dams likely will remain off limits to fishing. Hopkins said Indiana and Beaver county officials told the commission they don't want fishing from the dams at Blue Spruce Lake and Brady's Run Lake, respectively. The operators of Keystone Power Dam in Armstrong County don't want fishing from their dam either, he added.

But as for commission lakes, it seems as if at least a few soon might offer some extra space.

“Some of them look like very nice areas where people might be interested in walking along and fishing,” Jacoby said.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.