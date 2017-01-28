Frye: Wild trout to get attention

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

These are, overall, tough times for wild trout.

According to the Eastern Brook Trout Joint Venture, a collation of state and federal agencies studying the state of wild fisheries nationwide, there are threats aplenty. Here in what's considered the Mid-Atlantic region, urbanization, acid mine drainage and other pollution sources, competing species and more threaten populations.

“This region has seen the greatest decline in brook trout,” the Venture said.

The news is not all bad, however.

At their recent meeting, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat commissioners added 99 waters to the state's list of wild trout streams. They hold not only brookies but also, in cases, wild browns.

Twenty-six of those waters got classified as Class A streams, meaning they rank among the best in terms of the number of fish they hold.

That's been the trend.

Since kicking off their “unassessed waters” initiative — an effort to survey streams never sampled — several years ago, the commission and its partners, including Trout Unlimited, have identified more than 1,000 previously undocumented of wild trout streams. It's become routine for commissioners to add nearly 100 trout streams to the official list every quarter.

That's surprised even John Arway, executive director of the commission. Pennsylvania, he said, is “always described as a wild trout state,” but he's been pleasantly taken aback by how often they're showing up and how widely distributed they are.

That's prompted something new.

“We spend a lot of money on the recreational use stocked trout provide. But we're criticized for not doing enough for wild trout,” Arway said.

To address that, he's convening a “wild trout summit” this summer. To be held at a date and location to be determined, it will be a chance for the agency to talk about what it's doing to support the fish and seek ideas from others on how to do it better, Arway said.

Trout Unlimited hailed the summit as a positive step.

“This will be an opportunity to celebrate the commonwealth's healthy populations of naturally reproducing brook, brown, and rainbow trout and to discuss how to protect these fish going forward,” said David Kinney, the group's mid-Atlantic policy director.

Commissioner Len Lichvar of Boswell said one outcome might be that the board makes a point of regularly talking about those fisheries.

“As an outgrowth of that, we could end up putting together a wild trout committee,” he said. “We have a hatchery committee. Maybe we need a wild trout committee.”

Arway warned that “Mother Nature” has the largest impact on wild trout, courtesy of “environmental variability, floods and drought.”

There might not be a lot the commission or anglers can do compared to that, he said. But the summit will be an opportunity to “talk about how we can work together to benefit wild trout in Pennsylvania.”

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.