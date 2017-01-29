Outdoors notices for Jan. 30, 2017

Notices

• The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is offering a Birds and More Nature Walk at 9 a.m. Thursday. The walk is at Succop Nature Park, where participants will join a naturalist for a free trek on the trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/7522

• Moraine State Park is offering a Ground Hog Stomp event from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday. Join staff for a hike on a scenic section of Hilltop Trail. Dress for the weather. No actual ground hogs will be stomped. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering Glow Stick Snowshoeing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Join Venture Outdoors at South Park for an introduction to snowshoeing and then for a hike along the trails. Once the sun sets, glow sticks will be provided to help enhance the experience. Program costs $24. Email info@ventureoutdoors.com or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its Winterfest from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The event will offer free cross country skis and snowshoe demos. Guests are welcome to bring their own sled to try out the park's monster hill. Sleigh rides and food also will be available. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Pymatuning State Park is holding its second annual Relay For Life of Pymantuning Lake Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. The group will jump in the lake at 11 a.m. sharp. Bring a towel and water shoes/old sneakers. Minimum donation of $25 required to take the plunge with the group. Email pymatuningsp@pa.gov or call 724-932-3142.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Climate Change learning program from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12. The program will include brief presentations by experienced panelists and will acquaint participants with opportunities for further learning and action. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• The Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 at Sewickley Heights Park. Participants will meet in the upper parking lot and will be a part of the Great Backyard Bird Count on the walk. Following the walk, a potluck luncheon will be offered at the Fern Hollow Nature Center. Guests who will attend the luncheon are encouraged to contribute a food item. Contact Bob Van Newkirk via email at van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is offering a Maple Sugaring for Scouts event in two sessions, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m. March 18. Scouts ages 7-11 will participate in the program that will explain the process of maple sugaring in an indoor setting before heading outside to learn more about how the trees function, as well as the benefits that they provide. Program costs $2 per person. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.