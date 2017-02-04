Black bear numbers soar, grouse numbers plummet, leading to changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Turkeys: unit 1B, Oct. 28-Nov. 4; unit 2B, Oct. 28-Nov. 17 and Nov. 23-25; units 1A, 2A, 4A and 4B, Oct. 28-Nov. 4 and Nov. 23-25; units 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4D and 4E, Oct. 28-Nov. 11 and Nov. 23-25; unit 2C, Oct. 28-Nov. 17 and Nov. 23-25; unit 5A, Nov. 2-4; and unit 5B, Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

• Pheasants: Male only in units 2A, 2C, 4C, 4E, 5A and 5B. Males and females may be taken in all other units. Dates for all are Oct. 21-Nov. 25, Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 28.

A full look at the proposed seasons and bag limits can be found at pgc.state.pa.,us. Here, though, are some highlights:

They also opened the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area to a youth-only pheasant-hunting season and agreed to allow put-and-take bobwhite quail hunting.

The firearms deer season in wildlife management units 5A and 5B went from concurrent buck and doe hunting to a split-season format, like most of the rest of the state. Commissioners also approved a mid-week fall turkey hunt in unit 5B and reduced fall turkey seasons in units 4A, 4B and 4E.

Game Commissioners also gave preliminary approval to a few other changes for the 2017-18 seasons.

One population is surging. Another is tanking.

Both are concerns.

That led Pennsylvania Game Commissioners to make some changes in giving preliminary approval to seasons and bag limits for 2017-18 at their recent meeting. Among other things, the board expanded opportunities for bear hunting while at the same time trimming those for ruffed grouse hunting.

None of the changes is yet official. Commissioners will accept public comment on the ideas, then vote on them again at their next meeting, set for March 27-28 in Harrisburg.

In regards to bears, commissioners expanded the statewide archery season by one day and moved it up to coincide with the second-to-last week of the archery deer season. They also reinstituted extended bear hunting in wildlife management unit 3A.

A growing — and at times problematic — bear population is the reason.

Ten years ago, Pennsylvania's bear population was estimated at 15,000, said the commission's bear biologist, Mark Ternent. Five years ago it stood at 18,000.

For the last two years, though, it's been estimated at 20,000.

That's not the upper limit of what's possible, Ternent said. The state could house more, biologically speaking.

“Habitat carrying capacity isn't an issue, unlike what it is with deer and other species,” he said.

“But the problem with conflicts is real.”

That explains the return of the extended season in unit 3A, which centers around Potter County. A number of farmers and other landowners from that area traveled to Harrisburg to ask the commission for some relief.

Phil Lehman, representing the Tioga-Potter County Farm Bureau, said the quality of deer in his area has improved dramatically. When he moved there in 1977, a buck that carried 90 inches of antler was a trophy, he said.

“Now, a 120-inch buck probably isn't even worth taking to the big buck contest,” he said.

Lehman said the problem is many landowners ­— to keep those deer to themselves — have posted their property. That not only keeps out deer hunters, he said, but bear hunters as well.

He said extended bear seasons have helped in the past, though, and he asked for them back.

Commissioners agreed, opening bear season from the Wednesday through Saturday of the first week of the firearms deer season.

They also extended the statewide archery bear season to run Monday through Saturday, Oct. 30-Nov. 4.

That, Ternent said, was a move made in response to hunters. Archers have been asking for a week of concurrent deer and bear hunting, and this is an attempt to satisfy that, he said.

The season is expected to lead to more bears killed. The archery bear harvest now typically stands at less than 250 animals. Ternent said he expects it to climb to 800 to 1,000 with the timing of the new season.

“There are a lot of unknowns, though,” he added.

It was one of those — tied to deer rather than bears — that figured into the timing of the season.

A lot of hunters initially were asking for the archery bear season to be held in the last week of the archery deer season. That would overlap it with the whitetail rut.

But, commissioner Dave Putnam of Centre County said, about 35 to 40 percent of all the bucks taken in a year's time fall in archery season, with the last week the biggest of all for harvest. The board didn't necessarily want to add to that, he said.

“We were concerned about harvesting additional bucks in that last week,” Putnam said.

As for grouse, commissioners voted to close the late grouse season that's traditionally held after Christmas. The poor state of the grouse population is the reason.

Lisa Williams, the commission's grouse biologist, said a relative lack of habitat, compounded by what seem to be disease impacts from West Nile virus, have decimated grouse populations in places.

Grouse flush rates recorded by hunters are at their lowest in 50 years, she said. The percentage of juveniles per adult hens in the harvest — an indicator of how well populations are doing — is half what it once was, she added. And brood sightings are at their lowest in 30 years.

“So, whatever has changed this population dynamic was not a one-time event and it is still occurring,” Williams said. “And we don't know where it is leading us.”

What is known is that older grouse are better at successfully reproducing, and the only way to get more old grouse is to reduce mortality somehow, Williams said.

That's where canceling the late season comes in, she added.

The traditional October and November grouse season leads to more juveniles than adults killed, she said. The mid-December season gets little pressure at all.

The late season, though, accounts for 24 percent of the overall harvest. Doing away with it could save 3,000 to 10,000 grouse, Williams said.

Some hunters had asked the commission keep the season in place and instead consider reducing the daily bag limit from two birds to one.

“We all want people in the field,” said John Kline, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs.

Commission president Brian Hoover of Delaware County, though, said the needs of grouse are too urgent.

“We don't want to look back and say, boy, we didn't do anything and now we're really in trouble,” Hoover said.

Williams agreed and said the commission needs to “double down” and do all it can for grouse.

“This is a call to action for us,” she said.

Bob Frye is the Tribune-Review outdoors editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@tribweb.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.